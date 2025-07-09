BML 5.10 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.8%)
Pakistan Print 2025-07-09

Sindh govt vacates 11 dangerous buildings: Sharjeel

INP Published 09 Jul, 2025 06:21am

KARACHI: Sindh’s Information Minister Sharjeel Memon has said that 11 dangerous buildings have been vacated after building collapse in Lyari.

Talking to a private TV channel, Sindh’s minister said that the government mulling over providing temporary shelter to those found to be in dire need. “No proposal has been under consideration to offer compensation to owners of the dangerous buildings vacated by the government,” the minister clarified.

“These are private buildings and will be reconstructed by the private developers,” Sharjeel Memon said. “Government could not pay for the private land”, he said. “We will take the Association of Builders and Developers (ABAD) and other stakeholders onboard over the matter,” Sindh minister added.

Sharjeel Memon Sindh Senior Minister dangerous buildings in Karachi

