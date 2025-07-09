BML 5.10 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.8%)
Jul 09, 2025
Business & Finance Print 2025-07-09

SECP records 35,000 company incorporations in FY2024-25

Published July 9, 2025

ISLAMABAD: The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) has made unprecedented strides in corporate registry reforms and digital transformation during fiscal year 2025.

SECP recorded over 35,000 company incorporations in fiscal year (2024-2025) — the highest number in a single fiscal year. Historic peaks were observed in January (3,442) and May (3,605). The corporate registry now encompasses over 258,000 companies, with 99.9% of incorporations processed online, reflecting a 27% Year-on-Year growth compared to FY2024.

The eZfile platform has been significantly upgraded, introducing mandatory digital verification for management changes and the issuance of cybersecurity guidelines. To further enhance the ease of doing business, SECP launched the Electronic Mortgage Register (EMR), enabling financial institutions to access mortgage data in real time.

Additionally, SECP is working on same-day bank account integration and developing an AI-based incorporation feature to streamline company registration.

SECP remains committed to fostering a facilitative regulatory environment. Effective March 3, 2025, all newly incorporated companies must issue shares in dematerialized form to mitigate ownership disputes. In line with the World Bank’s B-Ready requirements, updates are being implemented to include gender-based data and Ultimate Beneficial Owner (UBO) verification. Draft amendments have also been proposed to the Auditors’ Regulations, making UDIN mandatory for ICMAP members, and extending the Cost Audit Regulations to cover the automobile sector.

Pakistan secured 6th place among 50 economies in the World Bank’s B-Ready 2024 ‘Business Entry’ indicator, underscoring SECP’s efforts to improve the business landscape. A dedicated facilitation desk was established to address licensing and corporate queries, while over 100 awareness sessions were conducted, supplemented by user guides and instructional videos. Additional guides on ESOS, stock splits, and capital issuance are currently in development.

SECP continues to drive innovation through its LEAP project and the SECP-XS platform, which offers omni-channel digital services. A Corporate Registration Manual is also being finalized to standardize procedures across all Company Registration Offices (CROs).

