Climate-related threats: IT Minister announces five-point framework

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information Technology Shaza Fatima Khawaja on Tuesday announced a five-point framework that uses IT, data, and technology to address climate-related threats.

She made the announcement, while delivering a keynote speech at the National Conference on Climate Challenges.

Highlighting the rapid growth of Pakistan's IT sector, the minister emphasised that sustainable development is only possible through the effective use of data. “Data plays a pivotal role in policymaking and decision-making,” she stated.

She termed the Digital Nation Pakistan Act a groundbreaking legislative step that will establish systems for data exchange and interoperability across government departments.

Khawaja also announced the establishment of a specialised National Incubation Centre for Climate Agri Tech and noted that young innovators are being supported through IGNITE with facilities for research, incubation, and commercialisation.

The minister said Pakistan Stack, a new initiative, will connect youth-led innovation with government data, opening new pathways for digital solutions.

She noted that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif personally chairs meetings on environmental issues, showing his strong commitment to tackling climate challenges.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025