BML 5.10 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.8%)
BOP 11.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.51%)
CNERGY 7.16 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CPHL 88.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-1%)
DCL 14.10 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.1%)
DGKC 168.19 Increased By ▲ 2.19 (1.32%)
FCCL 46.58 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.5%)
FFL 16.07 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.56%)
GCIL 27.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2%)
HUBC 141.92 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-0.74%)
KEL 5.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.19%)
KOSM 6.34 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.79%)
LOTCHEM 21.43 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.39%)
MLCF 85.25 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (0.73%)
NBP 121.31 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (0.86%)
PAEL 42.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.97%)
PIAHCLA 21.16 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
PIBTL 9.07 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (5.1%)
POWER 13.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.14%)
PPL 172.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-0.48%)
PREMA 43.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-2.47%)
PRL 33.35 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.54%)
PTC 25.44 Increased By ▲ 1.43 (5.96%)
SNGP 120.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.33%)
SSGC 46.53 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (1.26%)
TELE 8.37 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (3.98%)
TPLP 10.72 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (10.29%)
TREET 23.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-1.98%)
TRG 57.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.84%)
WTL 1.60 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.23%)
BR100 13,549 Increased By 1.7 (0.01%)
BR30 39,814 Increased By 71.2 (0.18%)
KSE100 133,403 Increased By 33 (0.02%)
KSE30 40,651 Decreased By -53.9 (-0.13%)
Pakistan Print 2025-07-09

Climate-related threats: IT Minister announces five-point framework

Nuzhat Nazar Published July 9, 2025 Updated July 9, 2025 07:31am

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information Technology Shaza Fatima Khawaja on Tuesday announced a five-point framework that uses IT, data, and technology to address climate-related threats.

She made the announcement, while delivering a keynote speech at the National Conference on Climate Challenges.

Highlighting the rapid growth of Pakistan's IT sector, the minister emphasised that sustainable development is only possible through the effective use of data. “Data plays a pivotal role in policymaking and decision-making,” she stated.

She termed the Digital Nation Pakistan Act a groundbreaking legislative step that will establish systems for data exchange and interoperability across government departments.

Khawaja also announced the establishment of a specialised National Incubation Centre for Climate Agri Tech and noted that young innovators are being supported through IGNITE with facilities for research, incubation, and commercialisation.

The minister said Pakistan Stack, a new initiative, will connect youth-led innovation with government data, opening new pathways for digital solutions.

She noted that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif personally chairs meetings on environmental issues, showing his strong commitment to tackling climate challenges.

climate change IT sector IT minister Shaza Fatima Khawaja

