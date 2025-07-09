BML 5.10 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.8%)
Pakistan Print 2025-07-09

Punjab PA speaker clarifies duty to take action against constitutional violation

Recorder Report Published 09 Jul, 2025 06:21am

LAHORE: Speaker Punjab Assembly, Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan, while addressing students of a private university Tuesday at the Old Punjab Assembly Hall, stated that “the role of the Speaker is to run the House in accordance with the Constitution, the law, and the rules of procedure of the Assembly. As the Speaker, I am the custodian of the decorum and discipline of the House.”

During his address, the Speaker said: “The question is whether the Speaker should take sides? My role has repeatedly been misrepresented, whereas I make decisions strictly within the bounds of the Constitution and the law.”

Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan clarified that Article 63(2) of the Constitution clearly states that if a member violates the Constitution, the Speaker has the authority to initiate action.

He further stated that when members of the Assembly make obscene gestures, use abusive language, or harass women, it becomes a constitutional duty of the Speaker to take action against them.

Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan questioned: “In 22 years, has anyone ever heard the complete speech of the Finance Minister?” Books were always torn and thrown, and there were attempts to attack the Speaker—such conduct must now come to an end.

Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan noted that 22 members of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) had requested Speaker Ayaz Sadiq to send a reference against Nawaz Sharif, but those very allegations were later declared baseless.

Commenting on a past judicial decision, Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan said the disqualification of Nawaz Sharif was the worst judgment in the history of the judiciary.

He emphasized that “he is not opposed to any political party but that the protection of parliamentary values remains his foremost priority.”

Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan made it clear that he provided representation to the opposition in standing committees, whereas former Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi did not.

Punjab PA speaker clarifies duty to take action against constitutional violation

