BML 5.10 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.8%)
BOP 11.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.51%)
CNERGY 7.16 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CPHL 88.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-1%)
DCL 14.10 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.1%)
DGKC 168.19 Increased By ▲ 2.19 (1.32%)
FCCL 46.58 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.5%)
FFL 16.07 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.56%)
GCIL 27.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2%)
HUBC 141.92 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-0.74%)
KEL 5.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.19%)
KOSM 6.34 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.79%)
LOTCHEM 21.43 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.39%)
MLCF 85.25 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (0.73%)
NBP 121.31 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (0.86%)
PAEL 42.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.97%)
PIAHCLA 21.16 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
PIBTL 9.07 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (5.1%)
POWER 13.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.14%)
PPL 172.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-0.48%)
PREMA 43.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-2.47%)
PRL 33.35 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.54%)
PTC 25.44 Increased By ▲ 1.43 (5.96%)
SNGP 120.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.33%)
SSGC 46.53 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (1.26%)
TELE 8.37 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (3.98%)
TPLP 10.72 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (10.29%)
TREET 23.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-1.98%)
TRG 57.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.84%)
WTL 1.60 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.23%)
BR100 13,549 Increased By 1.7 (0.01%)
BR30 39,814 Increased By 71.2 (0.18%)
KSE100 133,403 Increased By 33 (0.02%)
KSE30 40,651 Decreased By -53.9 (-0.13%)
Jul 08, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Technology

PTA, Meta collaborate on digital counterterrorism workshop

BR Web Desk Published July 8, 2025 Updated July 8, 2025 08:29pm

The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), in collaboration with Meta, on Monday hosted a workshop titled “Counter Terrorism in the Digital Age” at its headquarters, focusing on evolving strategies to curb extremist content online.

The session brought together policy experts from Meta’s platforms, Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp, alongside representatives from key government departments and law enforcement agencies (LEAs).

Discussions centred around Meta’s latest policies on tackling terrorism-related content, strengthening coordination mechanisms between digital platforms and state institutions, and refining complaint escalation processes. A dedicated Q&A session allowed participants to engage directly with Meta’s policy specialists.

E-commerce scams: Meta partners with PTA, TDAP to raise awareness

Speaking at the event, PTA Chairman Major General (R) Hafeez ur Rehman underscored the importance of institutional collaboration to prevent the misuse of online spaces.

“Engagement with global platforms like Meta is crucial in safeguarding the digital ecosystem from extremist exploitation,” he said.

Dr. Nawab Osman, who leads Meta’s Dangerous Organizations and Individuals (DOI) policy, acknowledged PTA’s role in promoting digital safety.

“Such joint efforts are essential in maintaining safe digital environments while respecting community standards and fundamental rights,” he remarked.

The workshop is part of PTA’s broader initiative to promote responsible digital practices and enhance national cyber resilience.

PTA Meta Digital terrorism Counterterrorism workshop

Comments

200 characters

PTA, Meta collaborate on digital counterterrorism workshop

Pakistan to import 500,000MT of sugar, govt says

Rupee slips lower against US dollar

Over 700 ‘dangerous’ buildings in Karachi pose threat to lives, says ABAD chairman

‘$50mn in FDI’: CCP approves 69 merger and acquisition in FY2024-25

PM Shehbaz pledges inclusive economic policy in meeting with top business leaders

Sindh govt okays Rs10.56bn interest-free loan to provide water to DHA

PM Shehbaz calls for comprehensive agri-plan

Top Turkish officials to visit Pakistan Wednesday, source says

‘Honri-VE’: Dewan Farooque Motors assembles over 300 units of Chinese EV

Read more stories