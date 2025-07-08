PTA, Meta collaborate on digital counterterrorism workshop

The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), in collaboration with Meta, on Monday hosted a workshop titled “Counter Terrorism in the Digital Age” at its headquarters, focusing on evolving strategies to curb extremist content online.

The session brought together policy experts from Meta’s platforms, Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp, alongside representatives from key government departments and law enforcement agencies (LEAs).

Discussions centred around Meta’s latest policies on tackling terrorism-related content, strengthening coordination mechanisms between digital platforms and state institutions, and refining complaint escalation processes. A dedicated Q&A session allowed participants to engage directly with Meta’s policy specialists.

Speaking at the event, PTA Chairman Major General (R) Hafeez ur Rehman underscored the importance of institutional collaboration to prevent the misuse of online spaces.

“Engagement with global platforms like Meta is crucial in safeguarding the digital ecosystem from extremist exploitation,” he said.

Dr. Nawab Osman, who leads Meta’s Dangerous Organizations and Individuals (DOI) policy, acknowledged PTA’s role in promoting digital safety.

“Such joint efforts are essential in maintaining safe digital environments while respecting community standards and fundamental rights,” he remarked.

The workshop is part of PTA’s broader initiative to promote responsible digital practices and enhance national cyber resilience.