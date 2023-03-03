E-commerce scams: Meta partners with PTA, TDAP to raise awareness

LAHORE: Meta, formerly the Facebook Company, has partnered with the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) and the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) to raise awareness about e-commerce scams and share tips on how to stay safe online.

Pakistani content creators like Romaisa Khan and Bilal Munir were also collaborating with Meta to alert their followers on Facebook and Instagram, dsiclosed a Meta spokesperson here on Thursday.

Starting from February 7, Safer Internet Day, and continuing in the month of March, the creators would share tips in Urdu on their social channels reminding both buyers and sellers to watch out for online scams.

Commenting on the partnership, Beth Ann Lim, Meta’s Policy Programmes’ Director for the Asia Pacific region, said that at Meta, they were committed to connecting people, including making it easier for sellers and buyers to find each other online, but some people take advantage of others by running scams online.

“We were pleased to partner with PTA and TDAP, as well as local content creators, to promote responsible use of the internet and support all users in Pakistan to connect with their favorite businesses safely.”

Kamran Gandapur, Director General Web Analysis Cell of PTA, said that e-commerce scams continue to be an obstacle for businesses and consumers alike.

“We were pleased to partner with Meta to raise awareness among people in Pakistan so they can be better equipped to protect themselves from scams, as they navigate the digital space for buying and selling and building their online communities,” he added.

In the month of March, PTA and TDAP will share messages on account security and identifying scams, reaching a wider audience and helping to create more aware digital citizens.

