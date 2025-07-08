Pakistan to import 500,000MT of sugar, govt says

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan plans to import 500,000 metric tons of sugar to help to maintain price stability, the country’s food security ministry said on Tuesday.

The government’s cabinet approved the decision to import the sugar through the public sector, a ministry statement said.

The move follows the trend of Pakistan switching from exports when there are surplus stocks to imports when shortages lead to price instability.

SAB okays 0.5 MT import of sugar

Market analysts say that retail sugar prices have jumped to 200 rupees a kilogram, up from 130 rupees in January.

The government last year allowed export of 250,000 tons of sugar, according to local media reports.