BML 5.10 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.8%)
BOP 11.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.51%)
CNERGY 7.16 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CPHL 88.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-1%)
DCL 14.10 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.1%)
DGKC 168.19 Increased By ▲ 2.19 (1.32%)
FCCL 46.58 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.5%)
FFL 16.07 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.56%)
GCIL 27.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2%)
HUBC 141.92 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-0.74%)
KEL 5.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.19%)
KOSM 6.34 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.79%)
LOTCHEM 21.43 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.39%)
MLCF 85.25 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (0.73%)
NBP 121.31 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (0.86%)
PAEL 42.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.97%)
PIAHCLA 21.16 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
PIBTL 9.07 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (5.1%)
POWER 13.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.14%)
PPL 172.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-0.48%)
PREMA 43.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-2.47%)
PRL 33.35 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.54%)
PTC 25.44 Increased By ▲ 1.43 (5.96%)
SNGP 120.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.33%)
SSGC 46.53 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (1.26%)
TELE 8.37 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (3.98%)
TPLP 10.72 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (10.29%)
TREET 23.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-1.98%)
TRG 57.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.84%)
WTL 1.60 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.23%)
BR100 13,549 Increased By 1.7 (0.01%)
BR30 39,814 Increased By 71.2 (0.18%)
KSE100 133,403 Increased By 33 (0.02%)
KSE30 40,651 Decreased By -53.9 (-0.13%)
Pakistan

Govt orders YouTube account bans: Matiullah Jan, Asad Ali Toor, Siddique Jan among targeted

BR Web Desk Published 08 Jul, 2025 05:38pm

Islamabad Judicial Magistrate Abbas Shah has ordered YouTube to block 27 YouTube channels in Pakistan, including those of Matiullah Jan, Asad Ali Toor, Siddique Jan, court reporter Saqib Bashir said in a post on X on Tuesday.

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) ​​began an inquiry on June 2 when the investigating officer of the National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency applied to the court to block these YouTube channels.

Judge Abbas Shah, in his order, wrote that the court was satisfied with the evidence provided by the FIA ​​and that the subject matter “constitutes offences punishable under the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act and Penal Laws of Pakistan”.

Other accounts listed included ‘Naya Pakistan’, ‘Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’, ‘Rana Uzair Speaks’, ‘Ahmad Noorani’, ‘Daily Qudra’, and others.

YouTube Asad Ali Toor Matiullah Jan Siddique Jan

