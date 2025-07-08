Govt orders YouTube account bans: Matiullah Jan, Asad Ali Toor, Siddique Jan among targeted

Islamabad Judicial Magistrate Abbas Shah has ordered YouTube to block 27 YouTube channels in Pakistan, including those of Matiullah Jan, Asad Ali Toor, Siddique Jan, court reporter Saqib Bashir said in a post on X on Tuesday.

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) ​​began an inquiry on June 2 when the investigating officer of the National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency applied to the court to block these YouTube channels.

Judge Abbas Shah, in his order, wrote that the court was satisfied with the evidence provided by the FIA ​​and that the subject matter “constitutes offences punishable under the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act and Penal Laws of Pakistan”.

Other accounts listed included ‘Naya Pakistan’, ‘Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’, ‘Rana Uzair Speaks’, ‘Ahmad Noorani’, ‘Daily Qudra’, and others.