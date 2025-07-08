BML 5.07 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.2%)
Nawaz returns as Pakistan announce T20I squad for Bangladesh series

BR Web Desk Published July 8, 2025 Updated July 8, 2025 01:02pm

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Tuesday announced a 15-member squad for the upcoming T20I series against Bangladesh, marking the return of all-rounder Mohammad Nawaz to the national side.

The squad was unveiled by PCB Chief Operating Officer Sumair Ahmad Syed and Advisor to Chairman Amir Mir during a press briefing in Lahore.

Salman Ali Agha will continue to lead the national side in the series, which will see a blend of experience and emerging talent.

Alongside Nawaz, the squad includes players like Fakhar Zaman, Faheem Ashraf, Khushdil Shah, and Mohammad Haris.

Pakistan to tour Bangladesh for three-match T20I series in July

Wicketkeeping duties will be shared by Mohammad Haris and Sahibzada Farhan, while spin options are bolstered by the inclusion of Abrar Ahmed and Sufyan Moqim. The pace attack features Ahmed Daniyal, Mohammad Abbas Afridi, Salman Mirza, and Faheem Ashraf.

Pakistan T20I Squad for Bangladesh Series:

Salman Ali Agha (captain), Abrar Ahmed, Ahmed Daniyal, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Hassan Nawaz, Hussain Talat, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Haris (wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Sahibzada Farhan (wk), Saim Ayub, Salman Mirza, Sufyan Moqim.

The return of Nawaz, who last featured in a T20I in late 2023, adds depth to Pakistan’s all-round options ahead of a crucial series as the team continues its preparations for upcoming global assignments.

As per the tour schedule, Pakistan will arrive in Dhaka on 16th July before taking on the home side in the first T20I on Sunday (20th July). The second T20I will take place on Tuesday (22nd July), with the third and final match of the series scheduled for Thursday (24th July).

All three T20Is will be held at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka, with the first ball of each match scheduled to be bowled at 6:00pm local time.

