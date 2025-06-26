Pakistan to play three T20Is in Bangladesh

LAHORE: Pakistan men’s cricket team will travel to Bangladesh next month (July), to take part in a three-match bilateral T20I series, the Bangladesh Cricket Board confirmed on Wednesday.

Pakistan will arrive in Dhaka on 16th July before taking on the home side in the first T20I on Sunday (20th July). The second T20I will take place on Tuesday (22nd July), with the third and final match of the series scheduled for Thursday (24th July).

All three T20Is will be held at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka, with the first ball of each match scheduled to be bowled at 6:00pm local time.

The two sides last met in a three-match T20I series at the Gaddafi Stadium recently, where the home side completed a clean sweep over the visitors.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025