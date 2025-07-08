BML 5.08 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.4%)
BOP 11.98 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.93%)
CNERGY 7.22 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.84%)
CPHL 89.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.32%)
DCL 14.15 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.46%)
DGKC 168.85 Increased By ▲ 2.85 (1.72%)
FCCL 46.38 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.06%)
FFL 16.13 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.94%)
GCIL 28.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.67%)
HUBC 143.75 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (0.54%)
KEL 5.18 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.78%)
KOSM 6.35 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.95%)
LOTCHEM 21.75 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (3.92%)
MLCF 85.60 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (1.15%)
NBP 122.50 Increased By ▲ 2.23 (1.85%)
PAEL 43.38 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.18%)
PIAHCLA 21.64 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (2.32%)
PIBTL 8.85 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.55%)
POWER 13.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.14%)
PPL 173.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.23%)
PREMA 44.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-1.51%)
PRL 33.59 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.27%)
PTC 25.69 Increased By ▲ 1.68 (7%)
SNGP 122.06 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (0.8%)
SSGC 46.80 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (1.85%)
TELE 8.47 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (5.22%)
TPLP 10.72 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (10.29%)
TREET 23.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.65%)
TRG 58.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.53%)
WTL 1.63 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (5.16%)
BR100 13,628 Increased By 81.1 (0.6%)
BR30 40,131 Increased By 388.8 (0.98%)
KSE100 134,080 Increased By 709.8 (0.53%)
KSE30 40,865 Increased By 159.3 (0.39%)
Jul 08, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Novartis gets approval for first malaria drug for babies and children

Reuters Published 08 Jul, 2025 11:50am

ZURICH: Novartis on Tuesday said it had received approval in Switzerland for Coartem, which it said was the first drug to treat malaria in babies and young children.

Eight African countries who participated in the assessment are now expected to issue quick approvals for the treatment, which is also known as Riamet Baby in some countries.

Novartis more upbeat on 2025 guidance after strong Q1 momentum

Until now, there has been no approved malaria treatment for infants weighing less than 4.5 kilograms, leaving a treatment gap, Novartis said.

Novartis

Comments

200 characters

Novartis gets approval for first malaria drug for babies and children

Bulls return to PSX, KSE-100 inches near 134,000 level

Intra-day update: rupee remains stable against US dollar

Economy: SBP governor speaks of policy mix

‘Honri-VE’: Dewan Farooque Motors assembles over 300 units of Chinese EV

Netanyahu nominates Trump for Nobel Peace Prize

After the revolution, Bangladesh warms to Pakistan, China as India fumes

Austerity plan: Finance Division bans vehicle purchases, new posts

PM’s Fan Replacement Programme: Aurangzeb orders launch preparations by month-end

Moonis Alvi reappointed K-Electric CEO

Oil eases as traders assess US tariffs, OPEC+ output hike

Read more stories