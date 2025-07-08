Novartis gets approval for first malaria drug for babies and children

ZURICH: Novartis on Tuesday said it had received approval in Switzerland for Coartem, which it said was the first drug to treat malaria in babies and young children.

Eight African countries who participated in the assessment are now expected to issue quick approvals for the treatment, which is also known as Riamet Baby in some countries.

Until now, there has been no approved malaria treatment for infants weighing less than 4.5 kilograms, leaving a treatment gap, Novartis said.