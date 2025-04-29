AIRLINK 166.50 Increased By ▲ 1.92 (1.17%)
Business & Finance

Novartis more upbeat on 2025 guidance after strong Q1 momentum

Reuters Published 29 Apr, 2025 11:18am

FRANKFURT: Novartis on Tuesday issued a more optimistic full-year earnings guidance, citing strong growth of drugs such as Kisqali, Kesimpta and Leqvio during the first quarter.

The Swiss drugmaker said in a statement that it expects 2025 operating income, adjusted for special items, to grow by a “low double-digit” percentage.

Novartis agrees to acquire Anthos for up to $3.1 billion

It had previously projected “high single to low double-digit” growth, compared with a 22% increase in 2024.

Novartis

