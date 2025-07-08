BML 5.09 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.6%)
BOP 11.99 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.01%)
CNERGY 7.21 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.7%)
CPHL 89.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.32%)
DCL 14.11 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.17%)
DGKC 168.90 Increased By ▲ 2.90 (1.75%)
FCCL 46.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.19%)
FFL 16.22 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.5%)
GCIL 28.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.81%)
HUBC 143.75 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (0.54%)
KEL 5.18 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.78%)
KOSM 6.37 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.27%)
LOTCHEM 21.75 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (3.92%)
MLCF 85.60 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (1.15%)
NBP 122.31 Increased By ▲ 2.04 (1.7%)
PAEL 43.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.23%)
PIAHCLA 21.35 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.95%)
PIBTL 8.86 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.67%)
POWER 13.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.29%)
PPL 173.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.17%)
PREMA 44.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-1.69%)
PRL 33.59 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.27%)
PTC 25.75 Increased By ▲ 1.74 (7.25%)
SNGP 122.06 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (0.8%)
SSGC 46.83 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (1.92%)
TELE 8.45 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (4.97%)
TPLP 10.72 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (10.29%)
TREET 23.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.65%)
TRG 58.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.53%)
WTL 1.64 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (5.81%)
BR100 13,618 Increased By 70.9 (0.52%)
BR30 40,100 Increased By 357.3 (0.9%)
KSE100 134,094 Increased By 723.9 (0.54%)
KSE30 40,869 Increased By 163.9 (0.4%)
China, Hong Kong shares rise as Beijing’s efforts to curb price wars lift sentiment

  • China's blue-chip CSI300 Index climbed 0.7% by the lunch break
Reuters Published 08 Jul, 2025 11:42am

SHANGHAI: China and Hong Kong stocks rose on Tuesday, tracking broader gains in Asia, as investors looked past the latest shift in US President Donald Trump’s tariff plans and welcomed Beijing’s new measures to curb price wars.

  • China’s blue-chip CSI300 Index climbed 0.7% by the lunch break, while the Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.6%. Hong Kong benchmark Hang Seng was up 0.8%.

  • Market reaction in Asia was rather muted after US President Donald Trump on Monday began telling trade partners - from powerhouse suppliers like Japan and South Korea to minor players - that sharply higher US tariffs will start August 1, marking a new phase in the trade war he launched earlier this year.

  • China’s top leaders pledged last week to step up regulation of aggressive price-cutting by Chinese companies, as the world’s second-biggest economy struggles to shake off persistent deflationary pressures.

  • Shares of solar manufacturers led gains onshore, with Tongwei up 10%, after China’s industry ministry pledged to curb disorderly low-price competition in the photovoltaic industry.

  • Deeper policy efforts to curb excessive competition are expected to help rebalance industrial supply and demand, support a rebound in producer prices, and improve long-term earnings expectations for A-shares, analysts at Huaxi Securities said in a note.

  • Semiconductor shares also rose, up 1.1%, as a slew of companies posted upbeat profit alerts.

  • Consumer-related shares climbed in Hong Kong, as subsidies from food delivery platforms boosted consumer demand. Xiabuxiabu, a hotpot restaurant, rose nearly 7%.

  • Hang Seng Tech Index was up 1.3%.

  • Traders are watching for China’s key inflation data due on Wednesday to gauge the health of the world’s second-largest economy in the face of persistent deflation pressure and trade risks.

China and Hong Kong stocks

