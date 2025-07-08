BML 5.08 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.4%)
BOP 11.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.42%)
CNERGY 7.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.56%)
CPHL 89.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.1%)
DCL 14.16 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.53%)
DGKC 166.01 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
FCCL 46.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.54%)
FFL 15.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.81%)
GCIL 28.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.7%)
HUBC 142.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-0.69%)
KEL 5.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.58%)
KOSM 6.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.43%)
LOTCHEM 21.76 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (3.97%)
MLCF 83.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-0.86%)
NBP 120.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.22%)
PAEL 42.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.79%)
PIAHCLA 20.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.8%)
PIBTL 8.75 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.39%)
POWER 13.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1%)
PPL 172.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.32%)
PREMA 44.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.16%)
PRL 33.58 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (1.24%)
PTC 25.37 Increased By ▲ 1.36 (5.66%)
SNGP 121.65 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (0.46%)
SSGC 46.84 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (1.94%)
TELE 8.10 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.62%)
TPLP 9.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.23%)
TREET 23.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-2.02%)
TRG 58.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.6%)
WTL 1.62 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (4.52%)
BR100 13,531 Decreased By -16.3 (-0.12%)
BR30 39,703 Decreased By -39.8 (-0.1%)
KSE100 133,119 Decreased By -251.5 (-0.19%)
KSE30 40,584 Decreased By -121.4 (-0.3%)
Jul 08, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Japan’s Nikkei buoyed by weak yen as Trump tariff deadline delayed

Reuters Published 08 Jul, 2025 11:38am

TOKYO: Japan’s Nikkei share average rose on Tuesday, buoyed by a weakening yen and as US President Donald Trump gave an additional three-week grace period for tariff negotiations.

The Nikkei gained 0.2% to 39,679.13 as of 0220 GMT.

The broader Topix added 0.1%.

On Monday, Trump began telling selected trade partners that they will see higher tariff rates from August 1, with the original three-month moratorium on “Liberation Day” reciprocal levies expiring on Wednesday.

Japan will now see a rate of 25%.

Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba said his administration would continue negotiations with the White House to seek a mutually beneficial bilateral deal.

Initially touted by Trump’s team as a likely early success, talks with Tokyo remain stalled for weeks, largely over a 25% tariff on Japanese auto imports.

“It’s very clear that it be will very difficult” to overcome the obstacles to an agreement on autos, said the chief macro strategist at Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management, Masayuki Kichikawa, who sees the 25% duty on the sector sticking.

Japan’s best outcome would be a lowering of the universal 25% rate to the baseline 10% the US is levying on all trading partners, he said.

According to Kichikawa, “there is no choice other than to wait and see” for now as the July 20 Japanese upper house elections leave Ishiba’s team little room to show flexibility in trade negotiations until after the result.

Japanese stocks rose on the day even after the tariff announcements, which also included South Korea along with a host of smaller nations, sent Wall Street sliding from record highs.

Japan’s heavyweight exporters were supported by a sharply weaker yen, with Trump’s new tariff rates spurring a broad rally in the US currency overnight.

A weaker yen inflates the value of overseas revenues.

The chip sector was a standout, with Advantest gaining 2.2% and Furukawa Electric jumping 7.7%.

Automakers advanced, with Mazda climbing 2.5% and Toyota up 0.5%.

However, shares of embattled Nissan slumped for a third day, shedding an additional 2.9%.

Japan's Nikkei share

Comments

200 characters

Japan’s Nikkei buoyed by weak yen as Trump tariff deadline delayed

PSX loses steam after record-setting rally, KSE-100 down 500 points

Intra-day update: rupee remains stable against US dollar

Economy: SBP governor speaks of policy mix

‘Honri-VE’: Dewan Farooque Motors assembles over 300 units of Chinese EV

Netanyahu nominates Trump for Nobel Peace Prize

Austerity plan: Finance Division bans vehicle purchases, new posts

PM’s Fan Replacement Programme: Aurangzeb orders launch preparations by month-end

Japan, South Korea face 25% tariffs as Trump ramps up trade war in letters to leaders

Moonis Alvi reappointed K-Electric CEO

Oil prices ease as traders assess US tariffs, OPEC+ output hike

Read more stories