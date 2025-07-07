BML 5.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.37%)
BOP 11.98 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.74%)
CNERGY 7.16 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.7%)
CPHL 88.87 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (0.52%)
DCL 13.85 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.14%)
DGKC 166.00 Increased By ▲ 3.48 (2.14%)
FCCL 46.40 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (1.16%)
FFL 15.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
GCIL 28.65 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (2.69%)
HUBC 142.11 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.03%)
KEL 5.12 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.39%)
KOSM 6.34 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.59%)
LOTCHEM 21.12 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (5.13%)
MLCF 84.50 Increased By ▲ 1.84 (2.23%)
NBP 121.75 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (0.98%)
PAEL 43.41 Increased By ▲ 2.13 (5.16%)
PIAHCLA 21.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-4.17%)
PIBTL 8.68 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.88%)
POWER 13.99 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.08%)
PPL 173.50 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (0.67%)
PREMA 45.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.31%)
PRL 33.35 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.69%)
PTC 24.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-1.94%)
SNGP 120.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-0.45%)
SSGC 44.99 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.63%)
TELE 8.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.25%)
TPLP 9.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.71%)
TREET 24.37 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.84%)
TRG 58.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.27%)
WTL 1.57 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.29%)
BR100 13,554 Increased By 118.1 (0.88%)
BR30 39,674 Increased By 256.6 (0.65%)
KSE100 133,611 Increased By 1661.6 (1.26%)
KSE30 40,783 Increased By 395 (0.98%)
Jul 07, 2025
Markets

Japan’s Nikkei falls on caution ahead of Trump tariff deadline

Reuters Published 07 Jul, 2025 12:12pm

TOKYO: Japan’s Nikkei share average fell on Monday as cautious investors weighed the details of US President Donald Trump’s tariffs and their impact on corporate outlook.

The Nikkei fell 0.46% to 39,628.41 by the midday break, after opening marginally lower. The broader Topix fell 0.45% to 2,815.36.

“Investors turned bearish when they saw a small decline in the Nikkei and sold more stocks,” said Shoichi Arisawa, general manager of the investment research department at IwaiCosmo Securities.

“The market was awaiting any details of the US tariffs. Investors wanted to stay away from buying stocks until the details became clear,” he said.

The United States is close to finalizing several trade agreements in the coming days and will notify other countries of higher tariff rates by July 9, Trump said on Sunday, with the higher rates scheduled to take effect on August 1.

Yaskawa Electric tanked 8.81% to become the biggest percentage loser on the Nikkei.

The machinery maker on Friday cut its annual operating profit forecast, citing uncertainties about the demand outlook due to the effect of US tariff policy. Yaskawa said it did not factor in the effect of US tariff policy when it made the forecast in April.

Yaskawa’s peers SMC Corporation and Fanuc lost 7.34% and 3.23%, respectively.

Automakers fell, with Toyota Motor and Honda Motor dropping 1.11% and 1.63%, respectively. Nissan Motor slipped 4.35%, following a local media report that the automaker is in discussions with Taiwan’s Foxconn about electric vehicle collaboration that could save its Oppama plant in Japan from closure.

Start-up investor SoftBank Group fell 1.64% to become the biggest drag for the Nikkei. Chip-equipment maker Tokyo Electron slipped 0.68%.

Staffing agency Recruit Holdings rose 2.26% to become the biggest support to the Nikkei.

