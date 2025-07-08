BML 5.08 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.4%)
Moonis Alvi reappointed K-Electric CEO

BR Web Desk Published 08 Jul, 2025 10:03am

K-Electric, the sole electricity provider in Karachi, has reappointed Syed Moonis Abdullah Alvi as the company’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO).

The power utility disclosed the development in its notice to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Tuesday.

“We have to inform you that the existing Chief Executive Officer Syed Moonis Abdullah Alvi has been reappointed as CEO of the company with effect from 2025-07-30,” read the notice.

Alvi was appointed CEO of KE in June 2018. Under his leadership, KE has undertaken a series of investments across the energy value chain. These investments include the development of 900 MW RLNG-fired power plant.

Alvi joined KE in 2008 and has served as the company’s Chief Financial Officer and also held the roles of Company Secretary and Head of Treasury.

Alvi holds 30 years of diversified experience in finance, financial planning, and capital restructuring. He is a Fellow member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Pakistan.

Talking to journalists earlier this month, Alvi shared his long-term vision for KE.

“KE should be able to transmit and distribute reliable and sustainable electricity to the customer in a safe manner. We should have even better technical bandwidth to improve the system, and stay abreast with changes in the international market to keep the system upgraded,” he said.

