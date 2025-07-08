BML 5.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.15%)
Published 08 Jul, 2025

Sweden resumes visa services for Pakistanis

Naveed Siddiqui Published 08 Jul, 2025 06:15am

ISLAMABAD: Sweden announced to resume visa services for Pakistanis through its Embassy in Islamabad two years after it was closed amid security concerns following massive protests over desecration of Holy Quran, Foreign Office Spokesperson Shafqat Ali Khan confirmed on Monday.

“Following the Bilateral Political Consultations (BPC) between the Ministries of Foreign Affairs of Pakistan and Sweden, held in Stockholm on 2nd July 2025, the Government of Sweden has announced the resumption of visa services in Islamabad. This will facilitate Pakistanis seeking to visit Sweden for short stays,” the spokesperson added.

Effective 7th July 2025, the FO statement reads that Pakistani nationals can apply for a Schengen visa from within Pakistan for visits to Sweden of up to 90 days.

“Pakistan welcomes this positive development, which reflects the strengthening of bilateral relations between the two countries,” Ambassador Shafqat remarked.

The Pakistani delegation to the Bilateral Consultations in Stockholm was led by the Additional Foreign Secretary (Europe), while the Swedish side was headed by the Director General for Global Affairs from the Swedish Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The Embassy of Sweden in Islamabad had shut down its operation in Pakistan indefinitely on 12th April 2023 citing the security situation as the main reason.

Sweden had also pulled its staff from the Embassy for their safety and security.

Foreign Office Pakistanis Pakistan and Sweden Ambassador Shafqat Ali Khan visa services Sweden visa

