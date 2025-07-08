BML 5.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.15%)
BOP 11.87 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.8%)
CNERGY 7.20 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.27%)
CPHL 89.39 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (1.11%)
DCL 13.80 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.77%)
DGKC 166.20 Increased By ▲ 3.68 (2.26%)
FCCL 46.54 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (1.46%)
FFL 16.05 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.38%)
GCIL 28.57 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (2.4%)
HUBC 142.37 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.21%)
KEL 5.18 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.57%)
KOSM 6.35 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.75%)
LOTCHEM 20.95 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (4.28%)
MLCF 84.70 Increased By ▲ 2.04 (2.47%)
NBP 120.80 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.19%)
PAEL 43.45 Increased By ▲ 2.17 (5.26%)
PIAHCLA 21.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.08 (-4.85%)
PIBTL 8.66 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.64%)
POWER 14.05 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.52%)
PPL 173.11 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (0.44%)
PREMA 44.68 Decreased By ▼ -1.26 (-2.74%)
PRL 33.14 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.06%)
PTC 23.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.84%)
SNGP 121.16 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.26%)
SSGC 46.45 Increased By ▲ 1.74 (3.89%)
TELE 8.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.62%)
TPLP 9.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.72%)
TREET 24.29 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.5%)
TRG 58.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-0.78%)
WTL 1.56 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.65%)
BR100 13,542 Increased By 105.7 (0.79%)
BR30 39,748 Increased By 330.7 (0.84%)
KSE100 133,370 Increased By 1421.1 (1.08%)
KSE30 40,705 Increased By 317.5 (0.79%)
Jul 08, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-07-08

SU VC distributes certificates among employees

Recorder Report Published 08 Jul, 2025 06:15am

HYDERABAD: A certificate distribution ceremony for the Indigenous On-Campus Training (IOT) program was held successfully at the University of Sindh, Jamshoro on Monday.

The Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr. Khalil Ur Rehman Khoumbati graced the occasion as chief guest and was warmly received by the Director of the Information Technology Services Centre (ITSC) Dr. Kamran Dahri.

The ceremony began with the recitation of the Holy Quran by Dr. Kamran Dahri, who also delivered the welcome address.

In his remarks, Dr. Dahri expressed sincere gratitude to the Vice-Chancellor for launching this capacity-building initiative for administrative and support staff. He acknowledged the active participation of the trainees and appreciated their dedication throughout the training sessions.

Addressing the audience, Vice-Chancellor Dr. Khalil Ur Rehman Khoumbati lauded the efforts of the ITSC team and underscored the significance of such training programs in enhancing staff competency, productivity and professional development. He highlighted the comprehensive nature of the training, which covered essential areas including computer literacy, official drafting, filing, communication skills and the use of digital tools such as Microsoft Word, Excel, email, and emerging AI technologies.

Dr. Khoumbati emphasized the need for continuous learning in a rapidly evolving digital landscape and encouraged staff to keep updating their skills.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

University of Sindh Jamshoro University of Sindh SU SU VC certificates among employees

Comments

200 characters

SU VC distributes certificates among employees

Austerity plan: FD bans vehicle purchases, new posts

PM’s Fan Replacement Programme: Aurangzeb orders launch preparations by month-end

Sustained tariff reforms: Aurangzeb underscores significance

PM urges Etisalat to boost investment in Pakistan

Domestic banking sector: Govt sets Rs5.75trn borrowing target for Q1

Textile exports rise 7.22pc YoY

Country achieves early retirement of Rs1.5trn public debt in FY25

Govt officials on boards of cos: remuneration restriction lifted

Businesses struggle with new tax rule on high-value cash sales

Recovering PPIB’s annual fee: Nepra approves 1.1 paisa per kWh tariff hike

Read more stories