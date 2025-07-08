SU VC distributes certificates among employees

HYDERABAD: A certificate distribution ceremony for the Indigenous On-Campus Training (IOT) program was held successfully at the University of Sindh, Jamshoro on Monday.

The Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr. Khalil Ur Rehman Khoumbati graced the occasion as chief guest and was warmly received by the Director of the Information Technology Services Centre (ITSC) Dr. Kamran Dahri.

The ceremony began with the recitation of the Holy Quran by Dr. Kamran Dahri, who also delivered the welcome address.

In his remarks, Dr. Dahri expressed sincere gratitude to the Vice-Chancellor for launching this capacity-building initiative for administrative and support staff. He acknowledged the active participation of the trainees and appreciated their dedication throughout the training sessions.

Addressing the audience, Vice-Chancellor Dr. Khalil Ur Rehman Khoumbati lauded the efforts of the ITSC team and underscored the significance of such training programs in enhancing staff competency, productivity and professional development. He highlighted the comprehensive nature of the training, which covered essential areas including computer literacy, official drafting, filing, communication skills and the use of digital tools such as Microsoft Word, Excel, email, and emerging AI technologies.

Dr. Khoumbati emphasized the need for continuous learning in a rapidly evolving digital landscape and encouraged staff to keep updating their skills.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025