CCP conducts 24 inquiries in 2024-25

ISLAMABAD: To ensure fair business practices in markets, the Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP) conducted 24 new inquiries in corporate sector including 11 related to cartelization and 13 concerning deceptive marketing practices in 2024-25.

The CCP undertook robust enforcement measures in fiscal year (2024–25), targeting cartelization, abuse of dominant position, and deceptive marketing practices.

The Commission successfully concluded 14 investigations, which were forwarded for the adjudication process. The sectors under scrutiny included e-commerce, telecommunications, aviation, steel, transport, edible ghee and cooking oil, pharmaceuticals, construction, commodities, and education.

The Cartel and Trade Abuse Department of the CCP, in its efforts to curb cartelization and market manipulation, initiated 11 new inquiries across various sectors, including e-commerce, telecommunications, aviation, steel, transport, edible ghee, cooking oil, and gas. In addition, 10 ongoing inquiries from previous periods were also under investigation. The department successfully concluded 9 inquiries, which were subsequently forwarded for adjudication. A key case involved ten steel structure suppliers allegedly engaged in bid rigging in tenders issued by power distribution companies (DISCOs). Another major case focused on two leading flat steel manufacturers accused of price fixing.

In the transport sector, proceedings were initiated against the Transporters Goods Association (TGA) and the Local Goods Transport Association (LGTA) for allegedly fixing freight rates for cargo transport from Port Qasim. In the cables industry, leading companies were investigated for restricting their dealers from offering discounts below the notified prices—an act considered a prohibited agreement under Resale Price Maintenance (RPM).

The CCP’s Office of Fair Trade (OFT) initiated 13 new investigations against businesses involved in deceptive marketing practices. Additionally, 8 inquiries from the previous year remained ongoing. OFT successfully concluded five investigations—two in the pharmaceutical sector and one each in the construction, commodities, and education sectors.

Notable cases of deceptive marketing included AR Amreli Builders for unauthorized use of Amreli Steels’ trademark, Panther Tyres for allegedly misleading claims of being “Pakistan’s No 1 Tyre,” and FS Cosmetics for copying Dabur Amla Hair Oil’s packaging — for making misleading claims.

Chairman CCP, Dr Kabir Sidhu, stated that cartelisation, market manipulation through abuse of dominance, and deceptive marketing severely harm consumer rights and distort healthy competition. He emphasized that the CCP maintains zero tolerance for such practices and is committed to taking strict action against them.

