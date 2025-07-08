Sri Lanka shares decline as healthcare, materials drag

COLOMBO: Sri Lankan shares closed lower on Monday, weighed down by losses in material and healthcare stocks.

The CSE All Share index lost roughly 0.6% to 18,042.2.

Colombo Dockyard and Mercantile Shipping Company were the top two losers on the CSE All Share, falling 13% and 8%, respectively.

Trading volume on the CSE All Share index fell to 153.8 million shares from 156.1 million in the previous session. The equity market’s turnover slumped to 2.42 billion Sri Lankan rupees ($8.04 million) from 6.76 billion rupees in the previous session, according to exchange data.

Foreign investors were net buyers, purchasing stocks worth 89.1 million rupees, while domestic investors were net sellers, offloading shares worth 2.40 billion rupees, the data showed.