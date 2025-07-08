BML 5.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.15%)
BOP 11.87 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.8%)
CNERGY 7.20 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.27%)
CPHL 89.39 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (1.11%)
DCL 13.80 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.77%)
DGKC 166.20 Increased By ▲ 3.68 (2.26%)
FCCL 46.54 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (1.46%)
FFL 16.05 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.38%)
GCIL 28.57 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (2.4%)
HUBC 142.37 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.21%)
KEL 5.18 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.57%)
KOSM 6.35 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.75%)
LOTCHEM 20.95 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (4.28%)
MLCF 84.70 Increased By ▲ 2.04 (2.47%)
NBP 120.80 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.19%)
PAEL 43.45 Increased By ▲ 2.17 (5.26%)
PIAHCLA 21.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.08 (-4.85%)
PIBTL 8.66 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.64%)
POWER 14.05 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.52%)
PPL 173.11 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (0.44%)
PREMA 44.68 Decreased By ▼ -1.26 (-2.74%)
PRL 33.14 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.06%)
PTC 23.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.84%)
SNGP 121.16 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.26%)
SSGC 46.45 Increased By ▲ 1.74 (3.89%)
TELE 8.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.62%)
TPLP 9.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.72%)
TREET 24.29 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.5%)
TRG 58.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-0.78%)
WTL 1.56 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.65%)
BR100 13,542 Increased By 105.7 (0.79%)
BR30 39,748 Increased By 330.7 (0.84%)
KSE100 133,370 Increased By 1421.1 (1.08%)
KSE30 40,705 Increased By 317.5 (0.79%)
Markets Print 2025-07-08

European share rise on tech, banks boost with focus on US trade negotiations

Reuters Published 08 Jul, 2025 06:15am

FRANKFURT: European shares ended higher on Monday, driven by gains in technology and bank stocks at the start of a week where investors are on the lookout for any trade-related headlines in the countdown to US President Donald Trump’s tariff deadline.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index ended 0.4% higher, gaining some ground after clocking a weekly loss on Friday. Most regional indexes rose, with Germany’s DAX up 1.2%, France’s CAC 40 adding 0.4% and Spain’s IBEX gaining 0.7%.

UK’s FTSE 100 lagged as shares of Shell dropped 2.9% after the energy major said it expects quarterly earnings to be hit

by weaker trading in its integrated gas division and losses at its chemicals and products operations.

Global risk sentiment remained shaky as US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said the United States will make several trade announcements in the next 48 hours.

The European Union still aims to reach a trade deal by July 9 after Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and Trump had a “good exchange”, a Commission spokesperson said. “Trade deals have taken years to agree ... it will be surprising if they get proper long-lasting deals signed very quickly,” Andrew Lapping, chief investment officer at Ranmore Fund Management, said.

Trump said on Sunday the US was close to finalising several trade pacts and would notify other countries by July 9 of higher tariff rates. He said they would not take effect until August 1, a three-week reprieve.

On Monday, technology stocks were among the biggest boost on the STOXX, with Germany’s SAP and Dutch semiconductor equipment makers ASML climbing around 2% each.

A gauge of euro zone lenders gained 1.6%, with France’s Societe Generale jumping 2.8%, hitting its highest level since 2017 earlier in the day.

Capgemini fell 5.6% after the French IT services firm agreed to buy technology outsourcing company WNS for a cash payment of $3.3 billion.

European shares had a strong start to the year, with the STOXX 600 hitting an all-time high back in March as a jump in defence companies, along with a global move away from US assets, lifted appetite.

STOXX 600 index European share

