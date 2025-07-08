European share rise on tech, banks boost with focus on US trade negotiations

FRANKFURT: European shares ended higher on Monday, driven by gains in technology and bank stocks at the start of a week where investors are on the lookout for any trade-related headlines in the countdown to US President Donald Trump’s tariff deadline.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index ended 0.4% higher, gaining some ground after clocking a weekly loss on Friday. Most regional indexes rose, with Germany’s DAX up 1.2%, France’s CAC 40 adding 0.4% and Spain’s IBEX gaining 0.7%.

UK’s FTSE 100 lagged as shares of Shell dropped 2.9% after the energy major said it expects quarterly earnings to be hit

by weaker trading in its integrated gas division and losses at its chemicals and products operations.

Global risk sentiment remained shaky as US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said the United States will make several trade announcements in the next 48 hours.

The European Union still aims to reach a trade deal by July 9 after Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and Trump had a “good exchange”, a Commission spokesperson said. “Trade deals have taken years to agree ... it will be surprising if they get proper long-lasting deals signed very quickly,” Andrew Lapping, chief investment officer at Ranmore Fund Management, said.

Trump said on Sunday the US was close to finalising several trade pacts and would notify other countries by July 9 of higher tariff rates. He said they would not take effect until August 1, a three-week reprieve.

On Monday, technology stocks were among the biggest boost on the STOXX, with Germany’s SAP and Dutch semiconductor equipment makers ASML climbing around 2% each.

A gauge of euro zone lenders gained 1.6%, with France’s Societe Generale jumping 2.8%, hitting its highest level since 2017 earlier in the day.

Capgemini fell 5.6% after the French IT services firm agreed to buy technology outsourcing company WNS for a cash payment of $3.3 billion.

European shares had a strong start to the year, with the STOXX 600 hitting an all-time high back in March as a jump in defence companies, along with a global move away from US assets, lifted appetite.