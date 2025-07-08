BML 5.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.15%)
BOP 11.87 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.8%)
CNERGY 7.20 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.27%)
CPHL 89.39 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (1.11%)
DCL 13.80 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.77%)
DGKC 166.20 Increased By ▲ 3.68 (2.26%)
FCCL 46.54 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (1.46%)
FFL 16.05 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.38%)
GCIL 28.57 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (2.4%)
HUBC 142.37 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.21%)
KEL 5.18 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.57%)
KOSM 6.35 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.75%)
LOTCHEM 20.95 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (4.28%)
MLCF 84.70 Increased By ▲ 2.04 (2.47%)
NBP 120.80 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.19%)
PAEL 43.45 Increased By ▲ 2.17 (5.26%)
PIAHCLA 21.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.08 (-4.85%)
PIBTL 8.66 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.64%)
POWER 14.05 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.52%)
PPL 173.11 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (0.44%)
PREMA 44.68 Decreased By ▼ -1.26 (-2.74%)
PRL 33.14 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.06%)
PTC 23.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.84%)
SNGP 121.16 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.26%)
SSGC 46.45 Increased By ▲ 1.74 (3.89%)
TELE 8.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.62%)
TPLP 9.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.72%)
TREET 24.29 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.5%)
TRG 58.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-0.78%)
WTL 1.56 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.65%)
BR100 13,542 Increased By 105.7 (0.79%)
BR30 39,748 Increased By 330.7 (0.84%)
KSE100 133,370 Increased By 1421.1 (1.08%)
KSE30 40,705 Increased By 317.5 (0.79%)
Jul 08, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2025-07-08

Activities of Karachi Port Trust, Port Qasim

Recorder Report Published 08 Jul, 2025 06:15am

KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 240,067 tonnes of cargo comprising 180,440 tonnes of import cargo and 59,627 tonnes of export cargo during last 48 hours, ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargo of 180,440 comprised of 47,865 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 5,981 tonnes of Buik Cargo, 6,095 tonnes of Rock Phosphate & 2,864 tonnes of Soya Bean Seeds1 17,635 tonnes of Liquid Cargo.

The total export cargo of 59,627 comprised of 22,115 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 2,742 tonnes of Cement, 34,770 tonnes of Clinkers.

Around, 03 ships, namely Pacific Debbie, Bbc Scandinavia & Ts Keelung, berthed at the Karachi Port Trust.

Approximately, 04 ships namely, Hyundai Earth, Eleni T, MT Shalamar & Elm Galaxy, sailed from the Karachi Port Trust.

PORT QASIM

A total of eight ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them three ships, Chemroad Rose, America Graeca and Swan are expected to sail on Monday afternoon.

Cargo volume of 49,342 tonnes, comprising 49,021 tonnes imports cargo and 321 export cargo was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are fourteen ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them three ships, Anna-M, AN-61 and Al-Jassasiya & four more ships, Eleni-t, MSC Mediterranean, MSC Nerissa-V and CMA CGM Zanzibar carrying Coal, LPG, LNG and Container are expected to take berths at MW-4, EVTL, EETL and QICT respectively on Monday 7th July, while two more container ships, Zhong Hong Sheng and Valence are due to arrive at outer anchorage on Tuesday July 8th 2025.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Port Qasim Karachi Port Trust

Comments

200 characters

Activities of Karachi Port Trust, Port Qasim

Austerity plan: FD bans vehicle purchases, new posts

PM’s Fan Replacement Programme: Aurangzeb orders launch preparations by month-end

Sustained tariff reforms: Aurangzeb underscores significance

PM urges Etisalat to boost investment in Pakistan

Domestic banking sector: Govt sets Rs5.75trn borrowing target for Q1

Textile exports rise 7.22pc YoY

Country achieves early retirement of Rs1.5trn public debt in FY25

Govt officials on boards of cos: remuneration restriction lifted

Businesses struggle with new tax rule on high-value cash sales

Recovering PPIB’s annual fee: Nepra approves 1.1 paisa per kWh tariff hike

Read more stories