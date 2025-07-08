Activities of Karachi Port Trust, Port Qasim

KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 240,067 tonnes of cargo comprising 180,440 tonnes of import cargo and 59,627 tonnes of export cargo during last 48 hours, ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargo of 180,440 comprised of 47,865 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 5,981 tonnes of Buik Cargo, 6,095 tonnes of Rock Phosphate & 2,864 tonnes of Soya Bean Seeds1 17,635 tonnes of Liquid Cargo.

The total export cargo of 59,627 comprised of 22,115 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 2,742 tonnes of Cement, 34,770 tonnes of Clinkers.

Around, 03 ships, namely Pacific Debbie, Bbc Scandinavia & Ts Keelung, berthed at the Karachi Port Trust.

Approximately, 04 ships namely, Hyundai Earth, Eleni T, MT Shalamar & Elm Galaxy, sailed from the Karachi Port Trust.

PORT QASIM

A total of eight ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them three ships, Chemroad Rose, America Graeca and Swan are expected to sail on Monday afternoon.

Cargo volume of 49,342 tonnes, comprising 49,021 tonnes imports cargo and 321 export cargo was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are fourteen ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them three ships, Anna-M, AN-61 and Al-Jassasiya & four more ships, Eleni-t, MSC Mediterranean, MSC Nerissa-V and CMA CGM Zanzibar carrying Coal, LPG, LNG and Container are expected to take berths at MW-4, EVTL, EETL and QICT respectively on Monday 7th July, while two more container ships, Zhong Hong Sheng and Valence are due to arrive at outer anchorage on Tuesday July 8th 2025.

