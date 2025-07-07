BML 5.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.15%)
World

UK sanctions Russian individuals, research institute under chemical weapons sanctions regime

Reuters Published July 7, 2025

LONDON: Britain on Monday targeted two Russian individuals and one Russian entity as part of its chemical weapons sanctions regime, in its latest effort to punish Moscow for the war in Ukraine.

It imposed asset freezes and travel bans on Aleksey Viktorovich Rtishchev and Andrei Marchenko, the head and deputy head of Russia’s radiological chemical and biological defence troops, for their role in the transfer and use of chemical weapons in Ukraine, the British government said.

UK announces new sanctions against Russia

It said the Joint Stock Company Federal Scientific and Production Centre Scientific Research Institute of Applied Chemistry was sanctioned for supplying RG-Vo riot control agent grenades to the Russian military.

The grenades have been used as a method of warfare against Ukraine in contravention of the Chemical Weapons Convention, the British government said.

