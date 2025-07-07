COAS Munir says India’s claim of China’s involvement in military conflict ‘poor tactic of camp politics’

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir on Monday visited the National Defence University (NDU) in Islamabad, where he delivered a keynote address to the graduating officers of the National Security and War Course.

According to a statement from the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the course was attended by officers from all three services of Pakistan’s armed forces.

The COAS was warmly received by the President of NDU upon arrival.

In his address, Field Marshal Munir stressed the critical importance of mental resilience, strategic clarity, and institutional professionalism amid the fast-changing character of modern warfare.

He hailed NDU’s role in cultivating civil-military synergy and grooming officers capable of confronting conventional, hybrid, and emerging threats.

Turning to regional developments, the COAS spoke bluntly about India’s recently failed military initiative “Operation Sindoor.” He noted that the Indian military’s inability to achieve its declared objectives, coupled with post-facto rationalizations, revealed a severe lack of operational depth and strategic foresight in New Delhi.

In sharp contrast, he cited Pakistan’s successful “Operation Bunyan Marsoos” as a demonstration of superior planning, coordination, and execution.

Field Marshal Munir categorically rejected Indian allegations of foreign assistance in that operation, branding them “baseless, irresponsible, and symptomatic of strategic denial.”

“These claims are not only unfounded but reflect India’s persistent reluctance to accept Pakistan’s indigenous capability and its long-standing tradition of institutional preparedness,” he said.

He criticised Indian efforts to internationalize internal security failures and use external scapegoats to cover operational lapses.

“This tactic of projecting third-party involvement in bilateral engagements is nothing but camp politics,” he stated. “It neither alters the facts nor changes the regional reality.”

The COAS further warned against India’s self-projected role as a regional security guarantor, stating, “The region is acutely aware of New Delhi’s Hindutva-fueled extremism and hegemonic ambitions.”

Drawing a contrast between the strategic approaches of both nations, Field Marshal Munir said Pakistan remains committed to a policy of peace, mutual respect, and responsible diplomacy. This principled stance, he added, has strengthened Pakistan’s partnerships and elevated its profile as a force of regional stability.

While reiterating Pakistan’s defensive doctrine, he made it clear that any attack on Pakistan’s sovereignty or vital infrastructure would be met with a swift, overwhelming response. “Any misadventure targeting our urban centres, military assets, or economic lifelines will be met with retaliation far more intense and decisive than the provocation,” he warned.

He added that any escalation would be solely attributable to the aggressor that chooses to disregard the consequences of antagonizing a nuclear-armed state.

“Wars are not won with imported weapons, chest-thumping slogans, or media spin,” the COAS emphasized. “They are won through faith, professionalism, and institutional strength.”

Concluding his remarks, Field Marshal Munir expressed full confidence in the morale, readiness, and capabilities of Pakistan’s armed forces. He called on the graduating officers to uphold integrity, serve with selfless dedication, and stand as guardians of national honour and sovereignty.