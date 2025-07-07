NEOC warns of riverine, flash flooding amid heavy monsoon rains till July 10

National Emergencies Operation Center (NEOC) of NDMA has warned that moderate to heavy monsoon rainfall was expected till July 10 which will cause both riverine and flash flooding in various regions of Pakistan.

“Moisture inflow from the Bay of Bengal and Arabian Sea, combined with a strong westerly wave, is expected to result in moderate to heavy monsoon rainfall till 10th July 2025, particularly in the catchment areas of all major rivers,” NDMA press release said.

As per NEOC’s forecast, increased water flows are expected in all major rivers including Kabul, Indus, Jhelum, and Chenab.

Monsoon rains sweep across Pakistan

Currently, low flood levels are being observed at Tarbela, Kalabagh, and Chashma on the Indus River, while Taunsa is also expected to reach the low flood mark, said the press release.

The notification said that river Chenab is likely to experience low flood levels at Marala and Khanki stations, while River Kabul at Nowshera is expected to rise to low flood levels.

“River Jhelum, along with its tributaries, is expected to experience elevated inflows, resulting in localized flash floods.

Inflows at Mangla Dam on River Jhelum are projected to reach the low flood limit.“

The NEOC advised that residents living near rivers, streams, and nullahs to stay vigilant for sudden increases in water levels, particularly at night or during periods of intense rainfall.

“NDMA is closely monitoring the evolving flood situation and remains in constant coordination with PDMAs and DDMAs to ensure timely preparedness and response measures,” it said.

Meanwhile, the NDMA said on Monday that flash floods and other heavy monsoon rain-related incidents have resulted in the deaths of 66 people and injuries to 127 others.

According to the NDMA, the highest toll was in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) with 24 dead, including 11 children. Fourteen of the victims were swept away in a flash flood in the Swat Valley last week. Out of 66 deaths 31 are children, 22 men and 13 women.