Monsoon rains sweep across Pakistan

LAHORE: A new monsoon spell has swept across Pakistan, bringing with it the promise of heavy rainfall in various regions.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department has issued a warning, cautioning citizens about the potential for intense downpours in several districts of Punjab, including Lahore. As the rain-bearing system moves in, residents are bracing themselves for strong winds and widespread rainfall in the coming days.

In Lahore, the temperature is expected to fluctuate between 30°C and 37°C, with heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms predicted for late at night. The Provincial Disaster Management Authority has sounded the alarm, issuing an alert for the approaching Ashura, which falls on the 10th of Muharram. Heavy rains are forecasted for multiple districts, including Lahore, Rawalpindi, and Gujranwala, among others.

As a precautionary measure, Rescue 1122 has been placed on high alert, and the Disaster Response Force has been instructed to stand ready with all necessary equipment. The public has been urged to take necessary precautions and to contact the PDMA Punjab helpline in case of an emergency. The monsoon spell is expected to continue until July 10, potentially causing a rise in water levels in rivers and streams.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025