Jul 07, 2025
Sports

Sri Lanka name 17-man T20 squad for Bangladesh series

AFP Published 07 Jul, 2025 03:31pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

COLOMBO: Sri Lanka’s cricket board Monday named a 17-member squad led by Charith Asalanka for the three-match T20 series against visiting Bangladesh.

The opening game will be at Pallekele on Thursday with the second at Dambulla on Sunday and the final at the Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on July 16.

In their ongoing ODI series, Bangladesh held their nerve in a nail-biting finish to clinch a 16-run win over Sri Lanka in the second game at Colombo on Saturday to level the three-match series at 1-1.

Liyanage, Mendis guide Sri Lanka to 255 all out against Bangladesh

The decider will be played at Pallekele on Tuesday.

Sri Lanka won the two-match Test series 1-0.

Sri Lanka T20 squad: Charith Asalanka (capt), Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Dinesh Chandimal, Kusal Perera, Kamindu Mendis, Avishka Fernando, Dasun Shanaka, Dunith Wellalage, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Jeffrey Vandersay, Chamika Karunaratne, Matheesha Pathirana, Nuwan Thushara, Binura Fernando and Eshan Malinga.

Bangladesh Sri Lanka Charith Asalanka Pathum Nissanka Pallekele Dinesh Chandimal Bangladesh v sri lanka

