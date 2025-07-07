BML 5.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.76%)
BOP 11.98 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.74%)
CNERGY 7.17 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.84%)
CPHL 88.87 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (0.52%)
DCL 13.85 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.14%)
DGKC 165.85 Increased By ▲ 3.33 (2.05%)
FCCL 46.48 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (1.33%)
FFL 15.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
GCIL 28.60 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.51%)
HUBC 142.21 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.1%)
KEL 5.11 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.2%)
KOSM 6.32 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.27%)
LOTCHEM 21.12 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (5.13%)
MLCF 84.50 Increased By ▲ 1.84 (2.23%)
NBP 121.70 Increased By ▲ 1.13 (0.94%)
PAEL 43.41 Increased By ▲ 2.13 (5.16%)
PIAHCLA 21.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-3.95%)
PIBTL 8.68 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.88%)
POWER 14.00 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.16%)
PPL 173.99 Increased By ▲ 1.64 (0.95%)
PREMA 45.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-1.39%)
PRL 33.35 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.69%)
PTC 24.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-1.94%)
SNGP 120.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-0.36%)
SSGC 44.98 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.6%)
TELE 8.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.25%)
TPLP 9.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.71%)
TREET 24.37 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.84%)
TRG 58.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.19%)
WTL 1.56 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.65%)
BR100 13,575 Increased By 139.5 (1.04%)
BR30 39,747 Increased By 329.5 (0.84%)
KSE100 133,595 Increased By 1645.7 (1.25%)
KSE30 40,772 Increased By 384.6 (0.95%)
Jul 07, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

South Africa’s Mulder makes record score as new Test captain

Reuters Published 07 Jul, 2025 12:54pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

South Africa’s stand-in captain Wiaan Mulder scored an unbeaten double century to set a record for a new Test skipper and help his side to a formidable 465 for four wickets on the first day of the second Test against Zimbabwe in Bulawayo on Sunday.

Mulder made 264 not out, the highest score by a player in his first Test innings as captain, eclipsing Graham Dowling’s 239 for New Zealand against India 56 years ago.

The 27-year-old all-rounder took over as skipper from the injured Keshav Maharaj and led from the front as the touring side thrashed the ball to all corners of the Queens Sports Club.

It was a second successive century for Mulder, who hit 147 in the second innings of South Africa’s 328-run win in the first Test.

His century came up in 118 balls and his double ton in 214, the second fastest by a South African in Test cricket, and as the run rate increased he got to 250 off 243 balls including 35 boundaries.

South Africa, playing without many of the key players who helped them to win the World Test Championship final against Australia last month, were put into bat by Zimbabwe, who removed openers Tony de Zorzi (10) and debutant Lesogo Senokwane (3) cheaply in a positive start.

Gupta replaces Allardice as ICC chief executive

But Mulder, promoted up the order to number three since the Lord’s final, and David Bedingham put on 184 runs for the third wicket before the latter was trapped lbw by Tanaka Chivanga for 82.

Teenager Lhuan-dre Pretorius was aggressive from the outset and scored 78 off 87 balls before top edging and being caught to end a 217-run partnership with Mulder.

After Pretorius was dismissed, Zimbabwe took the new ball and Mulder was bowled when on 247, only for a no ball to be called as Chivanga had overstepped.

Mulder will resume on Monday with Dewald Brevis, who is 15 not out, with Sunday’s play halted by bad light just before the close.

Wiaan Mulder Zimbabwe vs south africa test

Comments

200 characters

South Africa’s Mulder makes record score as new Test captain

Stocks surge, KSE-100 crosses 133,000 level

Intra-day update: rupee remains stable against US dollar

Finance Division notifies austerity measures for FY26

Boom-bust cycle: SBP advises not to repeat past mistakes of accelerating demand, rapid economic growth

Pakistani companies with market cap of over $2bn at PSX

Pakistan looks beyond traditional markets as TDAP approves export expansion plan

Farmers push for govt support as climate change, water shortage threaten Pakistan’s mango industry

India scrambles to plug defence gaps after Pakistan clash

From Karachi to Gaza: Pakistani startup ships prosthetics to child war survivors

PTA Global Holding replaces AsiaPak, Montage as acquirer of Lotte Chemical Pakistan

Read more stories