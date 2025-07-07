BML 5.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.37%)
BOP 11.98 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.74%)
CNERGY 7.16 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.7%)
CPHL 88.87 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (0.52%)
DCL 13.85 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.14%)
DGKC 166.00 Increased By ▲ 3.48 (2.14%)
FCCL 46.40 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (1.16%)
FFL 15.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
GCIL 28.65 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (2.69%)
HUBC 142.11 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.03%)
KEL 5.12 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.39%)
KOSM 6.34 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.59%)
LOTCHEM 21.12 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (5.13%)
MLCF 84.50 Increased By ▲ 1.84 (2.23%)
NBP 121.75 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (0.98%)
PAEL 43.41 Increased By ▲ 2.13 (5.16%)
PIAHCLA 21.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-4.17%)
PIBTL 8.68 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.88%)
POWER 13.99 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.08%)
PPL 173.50 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (0.67%)
PREMA 45.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.31%)
PRL 33.35 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.69%)
PTC 24.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-1.94%)
SNGP 120.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-0.45%)
SSGC 44.99 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.63%)
TELE 8.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.25%)
TPLP 9.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.71%)
TREET 24.37 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.84%)
TRG 58.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.27%)
WTL 1.57 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.29%)
BR100 13,554 Increased By 118.1 (0.88%)
BR30 39,674 Increased By 256.6 (0.65%)
KSE100 133,611 Increased By 1661.6 (1.26%)
KSE30 40,783 Increased By 395 (0.98%)
Jul 07, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Gupta replaces Allardice as ICC chief executive

Reuters Published 07 Jul, 2025 12:46pm

Indian Sanjog Gupta has succeeded Australia’s Geoff Allardice as chief executive officer of the International Cricket Council (ICC), the governing body said on Monday.

Gupta previously served as CEO of JioStar Sports, taking up the job after Reliance Industries and Walt Disney’s $8.5 billion merger of their Indian media assets in November last year.

His ICC predecessor Allardice, who was appointed CEO in November 2021 after an interim period of eight months following the suspension of Manu Sawhney, stepped down earlier this year.

“These are exciting times for the sport as marquee events grow in stature, commercial avenues widen and opportunities such as the women’s game scale in popularity,” Gupta, who took charge on Monday, said in a statement.

“Cricket’s inclusion in the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games and the rapid acceleration of technology deployment/adoption could act as force-multipliers for the cricket movement around the world.”

ICC chair Jay Shah said Gupta’s experience in sports broadcasting and digital strategy would be invaluable for the governing body.

“His deep understanding of the global sports as well as M&E landscape combined with his continued curiosity about the cricket fan’s perspective and passion for technology will prove essential in our ambition to grow the game in the coming years,” he added.

“Our goal is to move beyond traditional boundaries and establish cricket as a regular sport in the Olympics, growing its expanse across the world and deepening its roots in its core markets.”

International Cricket Council Geoff Allardice Sanjog Gupta CEO of JioStar Sports Allardice

Comments

200 characters

Gupta replaces Allardice as ICC chief executive

Stocks surge, KSE-100 crosses 133,000 level

Intra-day update: rupee remains stable against US dollar

Finance Division notifies austerity measures for FY26

Boom-bust cycle: SBP advises not to repeat past mistakes of accelerating demand, rapid economic growth

Pakistani companies with market cap of over $2bn at PSX

Pakistan looks beyond traditional markets as TDAP approves export expansion plan

Farmers push for govt support as climate change, water shortage threaten Pakistan’s mango industry

India scrambles to plug defence gaps after Pakistan clash

From Karachi to Gaza: Pakistani startup ships prosthetics to child war survivors

PTA Global Holding replaces AsiaPak, Montage as acquirer of Lotte Chemical Pakistan

Read more stories