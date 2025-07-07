BML 5.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.76%)
BOP 11.98 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.74%)
CNERGY 7.17 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.84%)
CPHL 88.87 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (0.52%)
DCL 13.85 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.14%)
DGKC 165.85 Increased By ▲ 3.33 (2.05%)
FCCL 46.48 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (1.33%)
FFL 15.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
GCIL 28.60 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.51%)
HUBC 142.21 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.1%)
KEL 5.11 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.2%)
KOSM 6.32 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.27%)
LOTCHEM 21.12 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (5.13%)
MLCF 84.50 Increased By ▲ 1.84 (2.23%)
NBP 121.70 Increased By ▲ 1.13 (0.94%)
PAEL 43.41 Increased By ▲ 2.13 (5.16%)
PIAHCLA 21.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-3.95%)
PIBTL 8.68 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.88%)
POWER 14.00 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.16%)
PPL 173.99 Increased By ▲ 1.64 (0.95%)
PREMA 45.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-1.39%)
PRL 33.35 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.69%)
PTC 24.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-1.94%)
SNGP 120.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-0.36%)
SSGC 44.98 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.6%)
TELE 8.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.25%)
TPLP 9.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.71%)
TREET 24.37 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.84%)
TRG 58.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.19%)
WTL 1.56 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.65%)
BR100 13,575 Increased By 139.5 (1.04%)
BR30 39,747 Increased By 329.5 (0.84%)
KSE100 133,593 Increased By 1644.3 (1.25%)
KSE30 40,773 Increased By 385.2 (0.95%)
Business & Finance

Public offer launched to buy 7.64% stake in Pakistan General Insurance

BR Web Desk Published 07 Jul, 2025 12:41pm

Muhammad Shahzad Habib, along with his family and associates, has formally launched a public offer to acquire a 7.64% stake in the Pakistan General Insurance Company Limited (PKGI).

The acquisition is being carried out under the Securities Act, 2015 and related takeover regulations, PKGI said in its notice to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Monday.

“This is with reference to the Public Announcement of Offer to to acquire 7.64% shares (i.e. 3,822,101 Ordinary Shares) of The Pakistan General Insurance Company Limited subject to the minimum acceptance level of 5.35% shares (i.e. 2,675,471 Ordinary Shares) by Muhammad Shahzad Habib and his family,” the notice said.

The company said the offer was publicly announced on May 22, 2025.

“In this regard we are pleased to inform you that the Offer Letters (along with the Acceptance Form) have been dispatched to the shareholders of PKGI,” it said.

The acceptance period as per the public announcement of offer is from July 09, 2025, to July 15, 2025.

