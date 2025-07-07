BML 5.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.56%)
BOP 11.97 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.66%)
CNERGY 7.18 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.98%)
CPHL 88.87 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (0.52%)
DCL 13.80 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.77%)
DGKC 165.65 Increased By ▲ 3.13 (1.93%)
FCCL 46.40 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (1.16%)
FFL 15.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
GCIL 28.65 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (2.69%)
HUBC 142.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.01%)
KEL 5.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 6.34 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.59%)
LOTCHEM 21.12 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (5.13%)
MLCF 84.60 Increased By ▲ 1.94 (2.35%)
NBP 121.89 Increased By ▲ 1.32 (1.09%)
PAEL 43.40 Increased By ▲ 2.12 (5.14%)
PIAHCLA 21.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-3.95%)
PIBTL 8.68 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.88%)
POWER 13.97 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.94%)
PPL 173.66 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (0.76%)
PREMA 45.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-1.5%)
PRL 33.35 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.69%)
PTC 24.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-1.94%)
SNGP 120.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-0.45%)
SSGC 44.80 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.2%)
TELE 8.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.25%)
TPLP 9.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.71%)
TREET 24.27 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.42%)
TRG 58.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.36%)
WTL 1.57 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.29%)
BR100 13,554 Increased By 118.1 (0.88%)
BR30 39,674 Increased By 256.6 (0.65%)
KSE100 133,554 Increased By 1604.9 (1.22%)
KSE30 40,756 Increased By 368.1 (0.91%)
Markets

Yuan softens as markets await US tariff deadline

Reuters Published 07 Jul, 2025 11:56am

SHANGHAI: China’s yuan eased against the greenback on Monday as investors turned cautious ahead of US President Donald Trump’s Wednesday deadline for agreeing deals on trade tariffs, seeking cues on the currency’s near-term direction.

The United States is close to finalising several trade agreements in the coming days and will notify other countries of higher tariff rates by July 9, Trump said on Sunday, with the rates scheduled to take effect on August 1.

Trump said that countries aligning themselves with the “Anti-American policies” of BRICS will be charged an additional 10% tariff. BRICS is an intergovernmental organisation comprising developing countries including China.

Following Trump’s comments about tariffs, the spot yuan eased slightly, while the dollar index, which measures the US currency against six peers, edged up.

The spot yuan opened at 7.1641 per dollar and was last trading at 7.1715 as of 0312 GMT, 62 pips lower than Friday’s late session close and 0.29% weaker than the official yuan midpoint.

“Markets broadly believe there is little basis for a sharp, one-way move in the yuan, either weaker or stronger,” said analysts at Huatai Futures.

“Even in the face of external shocks, the yuan is expected to hold above the policy floor near 7.3,” they said, adding that the currency pair is expected to trade in a narrow two-way range between 6.8 and 7.3.

Prior to the market opening, the People’s Bank of China set the midpoint rate at 7.1506 per dollar, its strongest since November 8, 2024, and 120 pips firmer than a Reuters estimate.

“The consistent bias to strength in recent weeks is an important signal in our view of Chinese policymaker willingness to allow currency appreciation in response to fundamental considerations,” said analysts at Goldman Sachs.

“We think that policymakers will remain tolerant of currency appreciation if the trade detente with the US extends through and beyond the summer,” they said.

The offshore yuan traded at 7.1721 yuan per dollar, down about 0.11% in Asian trade.

The dollar index was 0.096% higher at 97.06.

Yuan

