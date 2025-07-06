US close to several trade deals, announcements to be made in next days, Bessent says

WASHINGTON: The United States is close to reaching agreements on several trade deals ahead of a July 9 deadline when higher tariffs kick in, U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said on Sunday, predicting several big announcements in coming days.

Bessent told CNN‘s “State of the Union” program that the Trump administration would also send out letters to 100 smaller countries with whom the U.S. doesn’t have much trade, notifying them that they would face higher tariff rates first set on April 2 and then suspended until July 9.

India-US likely to take final decision on mini trade deal within 48 hours, India’s CNBC-TV18 reports

“President Trump’s going to be sending letters to some of our trading partners saying that, if you don’t move things along, then on August 1, you will boomerang back to your April 2 tariff level. So I think we’re going to see a lot of deals very quickly,” Bessent said.