India-US likely to take final decision on mini trade deal within 48 hours, India’s CNBC-TV18 reports

India and the United States are likely to make a final decision on a mini trade deal in the next 24 to 48 hours, local Indian news channel CNBC-TV18 reported on Sunday, citing sources.

Currently, talks have only been completed on the mini trade deal and negotiations on a larger deal will begin after July 9, the news channel said in a post on X.

India ready for trade deals but not to meet deadlines, minister says

Average tariffs under the mini trade deal are expected to be 10%, the broadcaster said, citing unnamed sources.