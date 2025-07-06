Nissan considers Foxconn EV output to save Oppama from closure, Nikkei says

TOKYO: Nissan Motor is in discussions with Taiwan’s Foxconn about a collaboration in electric vehicles that could save its Oppama plant in Japan from closure, the Nikkei business daily reported on Sunday, citing an unidentified Nissan source.

Nissan’s Oppama plant, which employs about 3,900 workers, has been a potential consolidation target in the struggling Japanese carmaker’s restructuring plans, but the floated idea of producing Foxconn-brand EVs at its idle assembly lines could preserve the jobs and supplier networks, Nikkei said.