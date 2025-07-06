BML 5.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.58%)
BOP 11.66 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.22%)
CNERGY 7.11 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
CPHL 88.41 Decreased By ▼ -1.80 (-2%)
DCL 13.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.09%)
DGKC 162.52 Increased By ▲ 1.34 (0.83%)
FCCL 45.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.26%)
FFL 15.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.25%)
GCIL 27.90 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (2.31%)
HUBC 142.07 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (0.47%)
KEL 5.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.97%)
KOSM 6.18 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.32%)
LOTCHEM 20.09 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.2%)
MLCF 82.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-0.96%)
NBP 120.57 Increased By ▲ 4.70 (4.06%)
PAEL 41.28 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.78%)
PIAHCLA 22.28 Increased By ▲ 1.46 (7.01%)
PIBTL 8.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.16%)
POWER 13.84 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.02%)
PPL 172.35 Decreased By ▼ -2.74 (-1.56%)
PREMA 45.94 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (1.95%)
PRL 33.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.33%)
PTC 24.68 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 120.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.1%)
SSGC 44.71 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.4%)
TELE 8.13 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.63%)
TPLP 9.87 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.41%)
TREET 23.93 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (4.68%)
TRG 58.76 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.89%)
WTL 1.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.52%)
BR100 13,436 Increased By 98 (0.73%)
BR30 39,417 Increased By 109.8 (0.28%)
KSE100 131,949 Increased By 1262.4 (0.97%)
KSE30 40,388 Increased By 442.3 (1.11%)
Jul 06, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Nissan considers Foxconn EV output to save Oppama from closure, Nikkei says

Reuters Published 06 Jul, 2025 02:29pm

TOKYO: Nissan Motor is in discussions with Taiwan’s Foxconn about a collaboration in electric vehicles that could save its Oppama plant in Japan from closure, the Nikkei business daily reported on Sunday, citing an unidentified Nissan source.

Nissan’s Oppama plant, which employs about 3,900 workers, has been a potential consolidation target in the struggling Japanese carmaker’s restructuring plans, but the floated idea of producing Foxconn-brand EVs at its idle assembly lines could preserve the jobs and supplier networks, Nikkei said.

Nikkei Nissan Motor EVs NEVs Nissan Oppama plant

Comments

200 characters

Nissan considers Foxconn EV output to save Oppama from closure, Nikkei says

Youm-e-Ashur being observed with due solemnity

Dar satisfied with state of economy

$300m SWAT project progress unsatisfactory: World Bank

Afghan refugees: Action against valid PoR cards holders refrained

Investors head into Trump tariff deadline benumbed and blase

Musk announces forming of ‘America Party’ in further break from Trump

Death toll from Texas floods reaches at least 43; dozens still missing

Israeli military says intercepted missile launched from Yemen

Inclusive rural development high priority: PM

CTBCM: Commercial operations may begin by Sept-end

Read more stories