Business & Finance Print 2025-07-06

Prices of essential kitchen items show mixed trend

Abdul Rasheed Azad Published 06 Jul, 2025 02:42am

ISLAMABAD: The prices of essential kitchen items have witnessed a mixed trend during this week past against the previous week, revealed a survey carried out by Business Recorder, here on Saturday.

The survey observed wheat flour price remained unchanged as the best quality wheat flour ex-mill per 15kg bag is available at Rs1,100 which in retail is being sold at Rs1,150 per 15kg bag and normal quality wheat flour per 15kg bag is available at Rs1,000 which in retail is being sold at Rs1,050 per bag.

After a significant reduction of Rs1,400 per 15kg bag in wheat flour price over the past one year the tandoor owners in some parts of the twin cities have reduced the roti, naan and paratha prices as in some parts of the federal capital roti is available at Rs16 against Rs20, naan at Rs20 against Rs25 and paratha at Rs45 against Rs50.

However, the bakers have not reduced the biscuit, bread and confectionery items prices, which they had increased manifold after 2020 coronavirus crisis following record increase in ghee/cooking oil, and wheat flour prices, however within past two years cooking oil/ghee prices have also significantly reduced as Dalda price went down from Rs3,600 per 5kg to Rs2,700 and local ghee prices reduced from Rs8,800 per carton of 16 packs to Rs6,400.

The prices of cooked food items remained stable as a cooked daal/vegetable plate at a normal hotel is available at Rs320, cooked beef plate at Rs550, cooked chicken plate at Rs500, cooked mutton at Rs750 and naan/roti is being sold at Rs25/30.

An increase was noted in chicken prices as it went up from Rs11,200 to Rs13,800 per 40kg in the wholesale market, which in retail is being sold at Rs370 against Rs320 per kg and chicken meat price went up from from Rs550 to Rs620 per kg.

Eggs price remained stable at Rs7,000 per carton of 30 dozen which in retail is being sold in the range of Rs250-260 per dozen.

Sugar price went up from Rs8,850 to Rs9,000 per 50kg bag in the wholesale market, while in retail it is being sold at 190 per kg. Mutton and beef prices remained stable as normal quality mutton was available at Rs2,200 per kg, normal quality boneless beef at Rs1,400 per kg, and normal beef at Rs1,100 per kg.

