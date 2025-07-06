BML 5.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.58%)
Pakistan Print 2025-07-06

PTI protests against privileges for PA Speaker, ministers

Published 06 Jul, 2025 02:42am

LAHORE: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Punjab on Saturday lamented the Punjab government for increasing the privileges for the Punjab Assembly Speaker and the provincial ministers under the guise of leave allowance, saying it is disgraceful. According to the PTI Punjab, the people are being crushed under inflation, unemployment, and skyrocketing electricity bills to the point where many are driven to suicide, yet the indifferent elite continues to enjoy the luxuries of illegitimate power. This is the ugliest form of an exploitative system where power has become a means to suck the blood of the public.

The party observed that Punjab’s hospitals lack both medicines and basic facilities, where multiple patients are treated on a single bed as if they were animals. At such a critical time, for these ‘looters’ who seized power through the backdoor to increase their perks is the height of shamelessness.

“The PTI will oppose every bill passed for such luxuries that goes against public interest and welfare. Those looting the nation’s wealth will be exposed on every platform,” it added.

