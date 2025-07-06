BML 5.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.58%)
Pakistan Print 2025-07-06

Education, HR development: Pakistan, UAE vow to strengthen cooperation

APP Published 06 Jul, 2025 02:42am

ISLAMABAD: Ambassador Faisal Niaz Tirmizi, Pakistan’s envoy to the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Saturday met with Dr Abdulrahman Bin Abdulmanan Al Awar, UAE Minister of Human Resources and Emiratization and Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research.

During the meeting, both sides reviewed ongoing collaboration and explored avenues to further enhance bilateral cooperation in the fields of higher education and human resource development.

The discussions reflected a shared resolve to work closely on initiatives that benefit students, academic institutions, and professionals from both countries, a press release said.

Ambassador Tirmizi highlighted the significant contributions of the Pakistani community to the UAE’s development and appreciated the UAE’s continued support in fostering an inclusive and enabling environment for expatriates.

He reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to strengthening institutional linkages and advancing cooperation in skill development and workforce preparedness.

Minister Dr Abdulrahman Al Awar lauded the longstanding and brotherly relations between the two countries and expressed the UAE’s keen interest in expanding its partnership with Pakistan in mutually beneficial areas.

He welcomed sustained dialogue and coordination between the relevant authorities of both nations.

