Pakistan strives for regional peace, whereas Modi’s policies threaten stability: PPP leader

LARKANA: President of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Sindh, Nisar Ahmed Khuhro has called upon the international community to demand India revoke its unilateral suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty, terming the International Court of Arbitration’s verdict against the suspension a diplomatic triumph for Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and an endorsement of Pakistan’s stance.

He warned that if India continues to disregard international laws on water-sharing, it will face severe consequences on the water front.

Khuhro expressed these views while addressing the media during a mourning assembly (Majlis-e-Aza) near Aaqil, Larkana on Saturday.

He stated that India has no legal or constitutional authority to unilaterally suspend the Indus Waters Treaty, as the 1960 treaty grants Pakistan control over the Indus, Jhelum, and Chenab rivers, while India controls the Ravi, Sutlej, and Beas rivers. The treaty contains no provision for unilateral suspension, and both parties are bound to adhere to it.

He asserted that if India refuses to recognize Pakistan’s rights over the three rivers under international law and continues constructing dams to block Pakistan’s water supply, it will lead to conflict over water, which is Pakistan’s lifeline. Khuhro warned that if India attempts water terrorism by diverting river flows, it will face defeat on the water front just as it has on other fronts.

He praised Bilawal Bhutto Zardari for effectively raising the issue globally, exposing India’s unconstitutional suspension of the treaty. The international community and the Court of Arbitration have recognized Pakistan’s stance as legally sound, declaring India’s move unlawful—a victory for Bilawal’s diplomatic efforts.

He emphasized that Pakistan seeks regional peace, whereas Modi’s policies threaten stability. India is now trying to undermine the arbitration court’s role, but these efforts will fail. The court’s verdict is a triumph for justice, law, and regional peace.

Khuhro urged the global community to compel India to comply with international law and revoke its suspension of the treaty. He warned that Pakistan will not tolerate India using water as a weapon.

He also demanded the federal government ensure full implementation of the 1991 Water Accord, releasing at least 10 million acre-feet downstream Kotri to prevent environmental and agricultural damage.