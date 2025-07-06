BML 5.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.58%)
BOP 11.66 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.22%)
CNERGY 7.11 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
CPHL 88.41 Decreased By ▼ -1.80 (-2%)
DCL 13.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.09%)
DGKC 162.52 Increased By ▲ 1.34 (0.83%)
FCCL 45.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.26%)
FFL 15.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.25%)
GCIL 27.90 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (2.31%)
HUBC 142.07 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (0.47%)
KEL 5.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.97%)
KOSM 6.18 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.32%)
LOTCHEM 20.09 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.2%)
MLCF 82.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-0.96%)
NBP 120.57 Increased By ▲ 4.70 (4.06%)
PAEL 41.28 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.78%)
PIAHCLA 22.28 Increased By ▲ 1.46 (7.01%)
PIBTL 8.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.16%)
POWER 13.84 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.02%)
PPL 172.35 Decreased By ▼ -2.74 (-1.56%)
PREMA 45.94 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (1.95%)
PRL 33.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.33%)
PTC 24.68 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 120.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.1%)
SSGC 44.71 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.4%)
TELE 8.13 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.63%)
TPLP 9.87 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.41%)
TREET 23.93 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (4.68%)
TRG 58.76 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.89%)
WTL 1.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.52%)
BR100 13,436 Increased By 98 (0.73%)
BR30 39,417 Increased By 109.8 (0.28%)
KSE100 131,949 Increased By 1262.4 (0.97%)
KSE30 40,388 Increased By 442.3 (1.11%)
Jul 06, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-07-06

Pakistan strives for regional peace, whereas Modi’s policies threaten stability: PPP leader

APP Published 06 Jul, 2025 02:42am

LARKANA: President of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Sindh, Nisar Ahmed Khuhro has called upon the international community to demand India revoke its unilateral suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty, terming the International Court of Arbitration’s verdict against the suspension a diplomatic triumph for Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and an endorsement of Pakistan’s stance.

He warned that if India continues to disregard international laws on water-sharing, it will face severe consequences on the water front.

Khuhro expressed these views while addressing the media during a mourning assembly (Majlis-e-Aza) near Aaqil, Larkana on Saturday.

He stated that India has no legal or constitutional authority to unilaterally suspend the Indus Waters Treaty, as the 1960 treaty grants Pakistan control over the Indus, Jhelum, and Chenab rivers, while India controls the Ravi, Sutlej, and Beas rivers. The treaty contains no provision for unilateral suspension, and both parties are bound to adhere to it.

He asserted that if India refuses to recognize Pakistan’s rights over the three rivers under international law and continues constructing dams to block Pakistan’s water supply, it will lead to conflict over water, which is Pakistan’s lifeline. Khuhro warned that if India attempts water terrorism by diverting river flows, it will face defeat on the water front just as it has on other fronts.

He praised Bilawal Bhutto Zardari for effectively raising the issue globally, exposing India’s unconstitutional suspension of the treaty. The international community and the Court of Arbitration have recognized Pakistan’s stance as legally sound, declaring India’s move unlawful—a victory for Bilawal’s diplomatic efforts.

He emphasized that Pakistan seeks regional peace, whereas Modi’s policies threaten stability. India is now trying to undermine the arbitration court’s role, but these efforts will fail. The court’s verdict is a triumph for justice, law, and regional peace.

Khuhro urged the global community to compel India to comply with international law and revoke its suspension of the treaty. He warned that Pakistan will not tolerate India using water as a weapon.

He also demanded the federal government ensure full implementation of the 1991 Water Accord, releasing at least 10 million acre-feet downstream Kotri to prevent environmental and agricultural damage.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari PPP Nisar Ahmed Khuhro

Comments

200 characters

Pakistan strives for regional peace, whereas Modi’s policies threaten stability: PPP leader

$300m SWAT project progress unsatisfactory: World Bank

Afghan refugees: Action against valid PoR cards holders refrained

Inclusive rural development high priority: PM

CTBCM: Commercial operations may begin by Sept-end

ECO summit: Shehbaz, Erdogan and Ilham camaraderie exhibits close ties

US dollar has worst first half in more than 50 years amid Trump tariffs

Commission pending: Two key Ogra officials yet to be appointed

Refund must be processed before taxpayer audit: FTO

Pakistanis’ extradition to India: PTI denounces Bilawal’s stance

Minimum Wage Board fixes workers’ monthly wages in Sindh

Read more stories