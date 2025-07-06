BML 5.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.58%)
BOP 11.66 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.22%)
CNERGY 7.11 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
CPHL 88.41 Decreased By ▼ -1.80 (-2%)
DCL 13.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.09%)
DGKC 162.52 Increased By ▲ 1.34 (0.83%)
FCCL 45.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.26%)
FFL 15.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.25%)
GCIL 27.90 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (2.31%)
HUBC 142.07 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (0.47%)
KEL 5.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.97%)
KOSM 6.18 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.32%)
LOTCHEM 20.09 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.2%)
MLCF 82.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-0.96%)
NBP 120.57 Increased By ▲ 4.70 (4.06%)
PAEL 41.28 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.78%)
PIAHCLA 22.28 Increased By ▲ 1.46 (7.01%)
PIBTL 8.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.16%)
POWER 13.84 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.02%)
PPL 172.35 Decreased By ▼ -2.74 (-1.56%)
PREMA 45.94 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (1.95%)
PRL 33.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.33%)
PTC 24.68 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 120.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.1%)
SSGC 44.71 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.4%)
TELE 8.13 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.63%)
TPLP 9.87 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.41%)
TREET 23.93 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (4.68%)
TRG 58.76 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.89%)
WTL 1.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.52%)
BR100 13,436 Increased By 98 (0.73%)
BR30 39,417 Increased By 109.8 (0.28%)
KSE100 131,949 Increased By 1262.4 (0.97%)
KSE30 40,388 Increased By 442.3 (1.11%)
Jul 06, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Editorials Print 2025-07-06

Combating climate chaos: call to action

Published 06 Jul, 2025 02:42am

EDITORIAL: Speaking at the opening of an aid conference in Seville city of Spain on Monday, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres noted that a two-thirds of the UN’s sustainable development goals set for 2030 are off track, and over US$ 4 trillion in annual investment is needed to combat climate chaos and support the world’s most vulnerable populations.

His message basically highlights the fact that climate change is no longer a distant threat; it is already upon us and accelerating. From record-breaking heatwaves in Europe and North America to cycles of deadly floods and droughts in South Asia and Africa, climate-related disasters are exacting a rising toll on human lives, economies, and ecological systems.

A key issue on the agenda in Seville was the urgent need to reform the international financial system to help poorer nations free themselves from mounting debt burdens that inhibit their respective capacity to achieve progress in healthcare, education and climate resilience.

As per UN data, the total external debt of the least developed countries has more than tripled over the past 15 years. Many nations in the Global South, like Pakistan, have too small a carbon footprint, yet are most vulnerable to climate disasters brought on by global warming. Already facing the brunt of floods and droughts, they are forced to divert scarce resources away from economic development to debt servicing.

The result is perpetuation of underdevelopment, vulnerability, and inequality. No surprise, then, that there is growing criticism from the Global South of the US-dominated global financial system, created in the aftermath of World War II, which they argue no longer reflects realities of today’s interconnected world.

Greater representation and equity are urgently needed. The UN chief has also highlighted a glaring imbalance: while some nations continue to subsidise fossil fuels, others are left struggling to fund clean energy transitions or recover from climate catastrophes. This is not only unfair; this is dangerously short-sighted. Since we are all in this together the response must reflect that reality.

The industrialised wealthiest nations, responsible for the vast majority of historical greenhouse gas emissions, owe a climate debt to developing nations. The Seville conference offers a vital opportunity to reset the climate and development agenda. For far too long, the international financial architecture has served the interests of the rich and powerful nations.

What is needed now is major reform of the international finance system, with a focus on increasing access to concessional finance, restructuring unsustainable debt, and introduction of innovative instruments such as climate-resilient debt clauses and green bonds.

No less important, institutions like the IMF and the World Bank need to evolve from crisis lenders to proactive enables of sustainable development. The time for decisive, collective action is now. The longer the transition is delayed, the more costly and painful it will become.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Antonio Guterres climate change World War II

Comments

200 characters

Combating climate chaos: call to action

$300m SWAT project progress unsatisfactory: World Bank

Afghan refugees: Action against valid PoR cards holders refrained

Inclusive rural development high priority: PM

CTBCM: Commercial operations may begin by Sept-end

ECO summit: Shehbaz, Erdogan and Ilham camaraderie exhibits close ties

US dollar has worst first half in more than 50 years amid Trump tariffs

Commission pending: Two key Ogra officials yet to be appointed

Refund must be processed before taxpayer audit: FTO

Pakistanis’ extradition to India: PTI denounces Bilawal’s stance

Minimum Wage Board fixes workers’ monthly wages in Sindh

Read more stories