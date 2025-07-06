BML 5.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.58%)
FIH Nations Cup final qualification: NBP hosts reception in honour of hockey team

Recorder Report Published 06 Jul, 2025 02:42am

KARACHI: National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) hosted a reception in honour of Pakistan’s national hockey team on their outstanding achievement of reaching the final of the FIH Nations Cup, marking a significant milestone in the country’s hockey resurgence.

The national team delivered a thrilling performance against France, securing a dramatic 3-2 victory in the penalty shootout to earn their place in the championship final of this prestigious tournament on the FIH calendar.

NBP takes particular pride in recognizing the exceptional contributions of its own players and officials who have been instrumental in the national team’s success throughout this tournament.

Ammad Shakeel Butt, recipient of the President award, Tamgha-e-Imtiaz and current captain of the Pakistan National Hockey Team, and player Junaid Manzoor have demonstrated outstanding skill and commitment on the field, while the coaching staff led by Head Coach Tahir Zaman, supported by Assistant Coaches Asif Ahmed Khan and Zeeshan Ashraf, and Goalkeeping Coach Mazhar Abbas, all valued members of NBP’s hockey programme, have provided exemplary leadership and expertise that has been crucial to Pakistan’s impressive run.

An event was held at the NBP Head Office to honour the teams’ success, where President and CEO NBP Rehmat Ali Hasnie graced the occasion, appreciated the players’ outstanding efforts and presented shields in recognition.

NBP Hockey players appreciated the recognition, viewing it as a motivating factor for their growth and development and thanked CEO NBP and management enabling them to excel and proudly represent the country on international platforms.

Rehmat Ali Hasnie, President & Chief Executive Officer, National Bank of Pakistan, expressed great pride at the national triumph: “The electrifying performance by the Green Shirts represents more than just a victory—it signals the dawn of a new golden era for Pakistani hockey.

Proving their mettle on the international stage, our players and coaching staff have reignited the passion and pride in the game. NBP remains resolutely committed to national athletic development, consistently nurturing emerging talent across the country through our comprehensive support infrastructure. Our departmental platforms serve as vital catalysts for professional growth and international exposure.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

