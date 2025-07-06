BML 5.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.58%)
BOP 11.66 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.22%)
CNERGY 7.11 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
CPHL 88.41 Decreased By ▼ -1.80 (-2%)
DCL 13.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.09%)
DGKC 162.52 Increased By ▲ 1.34 (0.83%)
FCCL 45.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.26%)
FFL 15.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.25%)
GCIL 27.90 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (2.31%)
HUBC 142.07 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (0.47%)
KEL 5.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.97%)
KOSM 6.18 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.32%)
LOTCHEM 20.09 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.2%)
MLCF 82.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-0.96%)
NBP 120.57 Increased By ▲ 4.70 (4.06%)
PAEL 41.28 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.78%)
PIAHCLA 22.28 Increased By ▲ 1.46 (7.01%)
PIBTL 8.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.16%)
POWER 13.84 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.02%)
PPL 172.35 Decreased By ▼ -2.74 (-1.56%)
PREMA 45.94 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (1.95%)
PRL 33.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.33%)
PTC 24.68 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 120.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.1%)
SSGC 44.71 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.4%)
TELE 8.13 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.63%)
TPLP 9.87 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.41%)
TREET 23.93 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (4.68%)
TRG 58.76 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.89%)
WTL 1.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.52%)
BR100 13,436 Increased By 98 (0.73%)
BR30 39,417 Increased By 109.8 (0.28%)
KSE100 131,949 Increased By 1262.4 (0.97%)
KSE30 40,388 Increased By 442.3 (1.11%)
Jul 06, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2025-07-06

EU wheat eases in US holiday lull

Reuters Published 06 Jul, 2025 02:42am

PARIS: European wheat futures edged lower on Friday to ease from a one-week high, with a US holiday depriving the market of usual impetus and favourable harvest prospects and slow exports curbing prices. September wheat on Euronext was 0.8% down at 195.75 euros ($230.60) per metric ton by 1618 GMT.

The front-month position was almost unchanged over the week, having fallen to a contract low of 192.75 euros on Tuesday before rebounding to a one-week at 199.25 euros on Thursday as investors adjusted short positions.

A slight rise in the euro, which remained near a 3-1/2 year high against the dollar struck earlier this week, also capped Euronext prices. “The market still faces a bearish combination of good crop prospects in the west EU and Black Sea,” one German trader said. “Cheap Russian and other Black Sea prices are likely to win export business in the near future.

But demand is anyway thin, with importers delaying purchases, expecting prices to fall further if harvest pressure mounts.” New-crop Russian 11.5% protein wheat was quoted on Friday below $220 at around $217-$219 a ton FOB, 12.5% at $224-$226.

Ukrainian new crop feed was on Friday quoted as low as 185-195 euros a ton including delivery to north Germany/the Netherlands, he said. There was little reaction to news that the European Commission will offer Ukraine an annual import quota of 1.3 million tons of wheat under a revised trade agreement.

The quota, which will cut inflows of Ukrainian wheat compared with the 4-6 million tons imported annually under quota-free access since the start of Russia’s invasion, was seen reshuffling trade but with limited price effects.

“It will affect intra-EU trade, with importers in Europe buying more from France or Germany instead of Ukraine,” a French trader said.

Wheat EU wheat

Comments

200 characters

EU wheat eases in US holiday lull

$300m SWAT project progress unsatisfactory: World Bank

Afghan refugees: Action against valid PoR cards holders refrained

Inclusive rural development high priority: PM

CTBCM: Commercial operations may begin by Sept-end

ECO summit: Shehbaz, Erdogan and Ilham camaraderie exhibits close ties

US dollar has worst first half in more than 50 years amid Trump tariffs

Commission pending: Two key Ogra officials yet to be appointed

Refund must be processed before taxpayer audit: FTO

Pakistanis’ extradition to India: PTI denounces Bilawal’s stance

Minimum Wage Board fixes workers’ monthly wages in Sindh

Read more stories