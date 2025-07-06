BML 5.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.58%)
BOP 11.66 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.22%)
CNERGY 7.11 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
CPHL 88.41 Decreased By ▼ -1.80 (-2%)
DCL 13.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.09%)
DGKC 162.52 Increased By ▲ 1.34 (0.83%)
FCCL 45.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.26%)
FFL 15.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.25%)
GCIL 27.90 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (2.31%)
HUBC 142.07 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (0.47%)
KEL 5.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.97%)
KOSM 6.18 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.32%)
LOTCHEM 20.09 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.2%)
MLCF 82.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-0.96%)
NBP 120.57 Increased By ▲ 4.70 (4.06%)
PAEL 41.28 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.78%)
PIAHCLA 22.28 Increased By ▲ 1.46 (7.01%)
PIBTL 8.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.16%)
POWER 13.84 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.02%)
PPL 172.35 Decreased By ▼ -2.74 (-1.56%)
PREMA 45.94 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (1.95%)
PRL 33.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.33%)
PTC 24.68 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 120.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.1%)
SSGC 44.71 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.4%)
TELE 8.13 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.63%)
TPLP 9.87 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.41%)
TREET 23.93 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (4.68%)
TRG 58.76 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.89%)
WTL 1.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.52%)
BR100 13,436 Increased By 98 (0.73%)
BR30 39,417 Increased By 109.8 (0.28%)
KSE100 131,949 Increased By 1262.4 (0.97%)
KSE30 40,388 Increased By 442.3 (1.11%)
Jul 06, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2025-07-06

French wheat, barley harvests speed ahead, maize rating drops

Reuters Published 06 Jul, 2025 02:42am

PARIS: Harvesting of wheat and barley was running well ahead of the usual pace by Monday, farm office FranceAgriMer said on Friday, as hot weather sped up field work in the European Union’s biggest grain producer.

Farmers had harvested 11% of the soft wheat crop by June 30, up from 1% a week earlier and surpassing a five-year average of 4% for the same week, FranceAgriMer said in a cereal report.

For winter barley, the first major cereal to be harvested at the start of summer, 70% of the crop had been gathered by Monday, up from 22% a week earlier and well ahead of a five-year average of 39%. Durum wheat harvesting was 33% complete, against a five-year average of 17%, while spring barley harvesting was 14% done, ahead of a five-year average of 5%.

France and other parts of Europe have experienced scorching temperatures in the past week. Analysts said the heat should not hurt most wheat and barley and should hasten harvesting by ripening crops.

However, there is growing concern about the impact of hot, dry conditions on maize, which is approaching its crucial pollination phase.

Ratings of French grain maize crops showed 78% were in good or excellent condition, down from 81% a week earlier and from 82% compared with the same time last year.

Wheat European Union FranceAgriMer

Comments

200 characters

French wheat, barley harvests speed ahead, maize rating drops

$300m SWAT project progress unsatisfactory: World Bank

Afghan refugees: Action against valid PoR cards holders refrained

Inclusive rural development high priority: PM

CTBCM: Commercial operations may begin by Sept-end

ECO summit: Shehbaz, Erdogan and Ilham camaraderie exhibits close ties

US dollar has worst first half in more than 50 years amid Trump tariffs

Commission pending: Two key Ogra officials yet to be appointed

Refund must be processed before taxpayer audit: FTO

Pakistanis’ extradition to India: PTI denounces Bilawal’s stance

Minimum Wage Board fixes workers’ monthly wages in Sindh

Read more stories