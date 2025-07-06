French wheat, barley harvests speed ahead, maize rating drops

PARIS: Harvesting of wheat and barley was running well ahead of the usual pace by Monday, farm office FranceAgriMer said on Friday, as hot weather sped up field work in the European Union’s biggest grain producer.

Farmers had harvested 11% of the soft wheat crop by June 30, up from 1% a week earlier and surpassing a five-year average of 4% for the same week, FranceAgriMer said in a cereal report.

For winter barley, the first major cereal to be harvested at the start of summer, 70% of the crop had been gathered by Monday, up from 22% a week earlier and well ahead of a five-year average of 39%. Durum wheat harvesting was 33% complete, against a five-year average of 17%, while spring barley harvesting was 14% done, ahead of a five-year average of 5%.

France and other parts of Europe have experienced scorching temperatures in the past week. Analysts said the heat should not hurt most wheat and barley and should hasten harvesting by ripening crops.

However, there is growing concern about the impact of hot, dry conditions on maize, which is approaching its crucial pollination phase.

Ratings of French grain maize crops showed 78% were in good or excellent condition, down from 81% a week earlier and from 82% compared with the same time last year.