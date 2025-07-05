Shadab Khan undergoes successful shoulder surgery, begins rehabilitation

Pakistan all-rounder Shadab Khan has undergone successful shoulder surgery and is now set to begin the rehabilitation phase, the cricketer confirmed on Saturday through a post on the social media platform X.

“Alhamdulillah, the surgery went well. Recovery and rehab up next. Request you to keep me in your prayers,” Shadab wrote, sharing the update with fans and well-wishers.

The 25-year-old has been out of action in recent weeks due to a persistent shoulder injury, which ruled him out of the national squad’s ongoing fixtures.

According to team sources, Shadab’s recovery is expected to take two to three months, depending on the progress of his rehabilitation.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has yet to release an official timeline for his return, but the management remains hopeful of his availability for future international assignments later this year.

Shadab, a key figure in Pakistan’s limited-overs setup, has represented the country in all three formats and is widely regarded for his contributions as both a leg-spinner and a lower-order batter.