BML 5.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.58%)
BOP 11.66 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.22%)
CNERGY 7.11 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
CPHL 88.41 Decreased By ▼ -1.80 (-2%)
DCL 13.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.09%)
DGKC 162.52 Increased By ▲ 1.34 (0.83%)
FCCL 45.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.26%)
FFL 15.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.25%)
GCIL 27.90 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (2.31%)
HUBC 142.07 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (0.47%)
KEL 5.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.97%)
KOSM 6.18 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.32%)
LOTCHEM 20.09 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.2%)
MLCF 82.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-0.96%)
NBP 120.57 Increased By ▲ 4.70 (4.06%)
PAEL 41.28 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.78%)
PIAHCLA 22.28 Increased By ▲ 1.46 (7.01%)
PIBTL 8.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.16%)
POWER 13.84 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.02%)
PPL 172.35 Decreased By ▼ -2.74 (-1.56%)
PREMA 45.94 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (1.95%)
PRL 33.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.33%)
PTC 24.68 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 120.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.1%)
SSGC 44.71 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.4%)
TELE 8.13 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.63%)
TPLP 9.87 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.41%)
TREET 23.93 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (4.68%)
TRG 58.76 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.89%)
WTL 1.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.52%)
BR100 13,436 Increased By 98 (0.73%)
BR30 39,417 Increased By 109.8 (0.28%)
KSE100 131,949 Increased By 1262.4 (0.97%)
KSE30 40,388 Increased By 442.3 (1.11%)
Jul 06, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Karachi building collapse: death toll reaches 22

  • Rescue officials say at least 10 people may still be trapped under the rubble
BR Web Desk Published July 5, 2025
Photo AFP
Photo AFP

The death toll from the collapse of a five-storey residential building in Karachi’s Lyari rose to 22 as search and rescue operation continued on Saturday, Aaj News reported.

Rescue officials said that around 10 people may still be trapped under the rubble.

The incident occurred on Friday in the Baghdadi area of Lyari where a six-storey residential building housing 20 apartments collapsed.

The building, constructed in 1974 and home to six families, had been previously declared dangerous by city authorities, but no action was taken to relocate residents or reconstruct the structure.

According to the records, approximately 100,000 illegal residential buildings have been constructed in Karachi over the past decade, allegedly with the connivance of Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA), officials, as per AFP.

Meanwhile, Karachi Mayor Murtaza Wahab responded to the tragedy by placing responsibility on the victims themselves.

“The unfortunate event is proof that when the government tells you something, listen,” Wahab said, acknowledging that authorities had only warned the inhabitants about the building’s dangerous condition.

The mayor admitted that more than 400 buildings in Karachi have been declared dangerous, saying that the government faces two options: “either persuade people to leave or evict them forcefully.”

However, he noted that administrations typically prefer persuasion over force.

lyari Karachi building collapse

Comments

200 characters

Karachi building collapse: death toll reaches 22

CTD kills five terrorists, foils major attack in Taunsa Sharif

FPCCI seeks withdrawal of Rs77/lit PL on FO

PML-N gets simple majority in National Assembly: Dar

Azerbaijan to invest $2bn in economic sector

66 killed, 127 injured in rain-related incidents across Pakistan

Pakistan defeat India, clinch 7 medals in Asian Junior Squash Championship

In July 4 ceremony, Trump signs tax and spending bill into law

Procurement rules: govt seeks Law Ministry’s views on SIFC powers

Calls for regional unity: At ECO summit PM condemns Israeli, Indian aggression

Read more stories