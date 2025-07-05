Karachi building collapse: ABAD for replacing all dilapidated structures with quality edifices

KARACHI: Association of Builders and Developers of Pakistan (ABAD) has proposed voluntarily replacing all dilapidated structures in Karachi with quality edifices, following a deadly building collapse in Lyari that claimed eight lives and left up to 25 others trapped under debris.

The tragic incident occurred in the Baghdadi area of Lyari when a six-story residential building housing 20 apartments collapsed, killing eight people including a seven-year-old boy. The building, constructed in 1974 and home to six families, had been previously declared dangerous by city authorities, but no action was taken to relocate residents or reconstruct the structure.

The collapse has reignited concerns about Karachi’s building safety crisis, with over 400 structures in the city officially classified as dangerous. The incident highlights “professional incompetency and high misconduct” within the Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA), which has allegedly enabled the mushroom growth of illegal construction throughout the city.

According to the records, approximately 100,000 illegal residential buildings have been constructed in Karachi over the past decade, allegedly with the connivance of SBCA officials.

Karachi Mayor Murtaza Wahab responded to the tragedy by placing responsibility on the victims themselves. “Today’s unfortunate event is proof that when the government tells you something, listen,” Wahab said, acknowledging that authorities had only warned the inhabitants about the building’s dangerous condition.

The mayor admitted that more than 400 buildings in Karachi have been declared dangerous, saying that the government faces two options: “either persuade people to leave or evict them forcefully.” However, he noted that administrations typically prefer persuasion over force.

ABAD Chairman Muhammad Hassan Bakshi while expressing his condolence over the tragic incidents, said: “Despite raising concerns multiple times, the Sindh government has failed to take effective action against illegal construction”.

“The lack of effective action has worsened the situation,” Bakshi said, warning that illegal constructions use poor quality materials and lack professional oversight, greatly endangering public safety. He offered a comprehensive solution to address the city’s unsafe building crisis, saying that ABAD is ready to replace dilapidated structures with high-rise buildings meeting international standards. The proposal includes providing free, safe, and modern housing to current residents, contingent on appropriate legislation from the Sindh Assembly to proceed legally.

He urged the Sindh government to urgently survey dangerous buildings, begin evacuations, and seriously consider ABAD’s offer to ensure the long-term safety of Karachi’s citizens.

