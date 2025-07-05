BML 5.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.58%)
Dalai Lama says he hopes to live for another 40 years

Reuters Published 05 Jul, 2025 10:45am
Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama speaks in a video broadcast at the start of the 15th Tibetan Religious Conference, a meeting of religious leaders in McLeod Ganj, near Dharamsala on July 2, 2025. Photo: AFP
Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama speaks in a video broadcast at the start of the 15th Tibetan Religious Conference, a meeting of religious leaders in McLeod Ganj, near Dharamsala on July 2, 2025. Photo: AFP

DHARAMSHALA: The elderly Dalai Lama on Saturday said that he hopes to live for another 40 years until he is about 130 years old, days after he sought to allay speculation over his succession by saying he would reincarnate upon his death.

The Tibetan Buddhist spiritual leader was speaking during a ceremony organised by his followers to offer prayers for his long life, ahead of his 90th birthday on Sunday. The Dalai Lama previously told Reuters in December he might live to 110.

