Azerbaijan to invest $2bn in economic sector

SHUSHA, (Azerbaijan): Pakistan and Azerbaijan in a major development Friday signed a partnership agreement of $ two billion investment in Pakistan.

The agreement was reflective of the continuing flow of investment in Pakistan under the leadership of Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif.

In the presence of the prime minister, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Muhammad Ishaq Dar and Azerbaijani Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov signed the agreement for investment of a total of $ two billion by Azerbaijan in the economic sector of Pakistan. The Pakistani delegation was also present on this occasion.

PM Shehbaz urges regional unity, highlights India’s ‘weaponisation of water’ at ECO summit

The agreement was signed between the two countries after a cordial meeting between the Prime Minister and the Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev in Khankandi.

While the final and detailed agreement will be signed during the Azerbaijani President’s visit to Pakistan.

The agreement has taken investment and trade relations between the two countries to a historic level. This agreement will prove to be a milestone for further promotion of brotherly relations between the two countries and for strengthening of trade partnership.

Prior to the recent visit of the Prime Minister, the Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Pakistani diplomatic mission and delegations reached consensus on different aspects of this agreement.

Both countries also agreed on further exchanges to promote cooperation in various sectors.

While talking to media in Shusha, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif told that Pakistan and Azerbaijan signed investment agreement of $ two billion, adding in future the investment will be increased manifold.

“We are thankful to President of Azerbaijan for investment in Pakistan,” he remarked.

He said he had a productive and useful meeting with the President of Azerbaijan.

The prime minister said the member countries at the Economic Cooperation Organisation (ECO) summit agreed to enhance cooperation in trade, investment, water resources and different other fields.

The member countries also agreed to increase cooperation on issue of melting of glaciers, he added.