AIRLINK 153.48 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (0.43%)
BOP 11.66 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.22%)
CNERGY 7.11 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
CPHL 88.41 Decreased By ▼ -1.80 (-2%)
FCCL 45.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.26%)
FFL 15.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.25%)
FLYNG 55.70 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.05%)
HUBC 142.07 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (0.47%)
HUMNL 12.77 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.11%)
KEL 5.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.97%)
KOSM 6.18 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.32%)
MLCF 82.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-0.96%)
OGDC 227.28 Decreased By ▼ -1.81 (-0.79%)
PACE 6.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.66%)
PAEL 41.28 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.78%)
PIAHCLA 22.28 Increased By ▲ 1.46 (7.01%)
PIBTL 8.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.16%)
POWER 13.84 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.02%)
PPL 172.35 Decreased By ▼ -2.74 (-1.56%)
PRL 33.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.33%)
PTC 24.68 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SEARL 100.96 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.18%)
SSGC 44.71 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.4%)
SYM 15.04 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.33%)
TELE 8.13 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.63%)
TPLP 9.87 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.41%)
TRG 58.76 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.89%)
WAVESAPP 9.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.12%)
WTL 1.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.52%)
YOUW 5.22 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.19%)
BR100 13,450 Increased By 112 (0.84%)
BR30 39,390 Increased By 82.3 (0.21%)
KSE100 131,949 Increased By 1262.4 (0.97%)
KSE30 40,388 Increased By 442.3 (1.11%)
Jul 05, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2025-07-05

Weekly SPI inflation up 0.73pc

Abdul Rasheed Azad Published 05 Jul, 2025 05:57am

ISLAMABAD: The Sensitive Price Index-based inflation for the week ended on July 03, 2025 has registered an increase of 0.73percent owing to an increase in the prices of chicken 13.05percent, onions 11.62percent, tomatoes 11.09percent, garlic 5.40percent, diesel 3.94percent, potatoes 3.58percent, petrol 3.22percent, sugar 1.27percent, cooked daal 0.60percent, gur 0.41percent, curd 0.37percent and powdered milk 0.29percent, revealed SPI data released here on Friday by Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

While the PBS reported a decrease of 2.06 percent on YoY basis in the SPI owing to a reduction in the prices of tomatoes 61.42percent, onions 53.71percent, electricity charges for Q1 37.62percent, garlic 24.29percent, wheat flour 23.62percent, maash 20.27percent, tea Lipton 17.93percent, potatoes 16.06percent, masoor 8.43percent, rice irri-6/9 4.23percent, chillies powder 3.97percent and bread 1.72percent.

The PBS on Year-on-Year (YoY) depicted an increase in the prices of ladies sandal 55.62percent, sugar 27.78percent, moong 20.59percent, powdered milk 16.01percent, beef 15.45percent, vegetable ghee 2.5kg 12.73percent, vegetable ghee 1kg 12.34percent, gur 11.44percent, firewood 10.70percent, lawn 10.51percent, cooked daal 9.25percent and cooked beef 8.57percent.

On the other hand, on WoW basis, according to PBS a reduction in the prices of the following commodities was observed: Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) price went down by 8.53percent, bananas 3.36percent, eggs 0.59percent, mustard oil 0.37percent, moong 0.30percent and pulse gram 0.29percent.

During the week, out of 51 items, prices of 18 items which is 35.29percent of the basket witnessed an increase, while six items which is 11.77percent posted reduction and 27 items which is 52.94percent of the basket remained stable.

The SPI for consumption group of Rs17,732 with an increase of 0.74percent went up from 299.39 to 301.6 points.

The SPI for consumption groups of Rs17,732 to 22,888 with an increase of 0.80percent was recorded at 297.63 against previous week’s calculation of 295.28, the SPI for the income group Rs22,889-29,517 with an increase of 0.72 percent was recorded at 321.87 points against previous week’s recording of 319.56 points, the SPI for the income group Rs29,518-44,175 with an increase of 0.76percent was recorded at 312.40 points against previous week’s reading of 310.03 and SPI for the monthly income group above Rs44,175 registered an increase of 0.70percent was recorded at 315.02 points against 312.83 points of the previous week calculation.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

inflation PBS SPI commodity prices SPI inflation Weekly SPI inflation

Comments

200 characters

Weekly SPI inflation up 0.73pc

FPCCI seeks withdrawal of Rs77/lit PL on FO

Azerbaijan to invest $2bn in economic sector

Procurement rules: govt seeks Law Ministry’s views on SIFC powers

Calls for regional unity: At ECO summit PM condemns Israeli, Indian aggression

Pakistan concerned over India’s continued military build-up

Overseas Pakistanis to be taxed as filers on property deals

Wolrd Bank approves $55m in additional financing to Discos

13 vacant seats in KP, Punjab: ECP to hold Senate polls this month

Punjab water, sanitation project: Euro 12m grant pact inked with AFD

Federal govt employees: MoF notifies 10pc ad hoc relief, 30pc DRA

Read more stories