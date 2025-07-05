Weekly SPI inflation up 0.73pc

ISLAMABAD: The Sensitive Price Index-based inflation for the week ended on July 03, 2025 has registered an increase of 0.73percent owing to an increase in the prices of chicken 13.05percent, onions 11.62percent, tomatoes 11.09percent, garlic 5.40percent, diesel 3.94percent, potatoes 3.58percent, petrol 3.22percent, sugar 1.27percent, cooked daal 0.60percent, gur 0.41percent, curd 0.37percent and powdered milk 0.29percent, revealed SPI data released here on Friday by Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

While the PBS reported a decrease of 2.06 percent on YoY basis in the SPI owing to a reduction in the prices of tomatoes 61.42percent, onions 53.71percent, electricity charges for Q1 37.62percent, garlic 24.29percent, wheat flour 23.62percent, maash 20.27percent, tea Lipton 17.93percent, potatoes 16.06percent, masoor 8.43percent, rice irri-6/9 4.23percent, chillies powder 3.97percent and bread 1.72percent.

The PBS on Year-on-Year (YoY) depicted an increase in the prices of ladies sandal 55.62percent, sugar 27.78percent, moong 20.59percent, powdered milk 16.01percent, beef 15.45percent, vegetable ghee 2.5kg 12.73percent, vegetable ghee 1kg 12.34percent, gur 11.44percent, firewood 10.70percent, lawn 10.51percent, cooked daal 9.25percent and cooked beef 8.57percent.

On the other hand, on WoW basis, according to PBS a reduction in the prices of the following commodities was observed: Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) price went down by 8.53percent, bananas 3.36percent, eggs 0.59percent, mustard oil 0.37percent, moong 0.30percent and pulse gram 0.29percent.

During the week, out of 51 items, prices of 18 items which is 35.29percent of the basket witnessed an increase, while six items which is 11.77percent posted reduction and 27 items which is 52.94percent of the basket remained stable.

The SPI for consumption group of Rs17,732 with an increase of 0.74percent went up from 299.39 to 301.6 points.

The SPI for consumption groups of Rs17,732 to 22,888 with an increase of 0.80percent was recorded at 297.63 against previous week’s calculation of 295.28, the SPI for the income group Rs22,889-29,517 with an increase of 0.72 percent was recorded at 321.87 points against previous week’s recording of 319.56 points, the SPI for the income group Rs29,518-44,175 with an increase of 0.76percent was recorded at 312.40 points against previous week’s reading of 310.03 and SPI for the monthly income group above Rs44,175 registered an increase of 0.70percent was recorded at 315.02 points against 312.83 points of the previous week calculation.

