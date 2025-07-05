AIRLINK 153.48 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (0.43%)
BOP 11.66 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.22%)
CNERGY 7.11 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
CPHL 88.41 Decreased By ▼ -1.80 (-2%)
FCCL 45.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.26%)
FFL 15.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.25%)
FLYNG 55.70 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.05%)
HUBC 142.07 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (0.47%)
HUMNL 12.77 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.11%)
KEL 5.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.97%)
KOSM 6.18 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.32%)
MLCF 82.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-0.96%)
OGDC 227.28 Decreased By ▼ -1.81 (-0.79%)
PACE 6.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.66%)
PAEL 41.28 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.78%)
PIAHCLA 22.28 Increased By ▲ 1.46 (7.01%)
PIBTL 8.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.16%)
POWER 13.84 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.02%)
PPL 172.35 Decreased By ▼ -2.74 (-1.56%)
PRL 33.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.33%)
PTC 24.68 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SEARL 100.96 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.18%)
SSGC 44.71 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.4%)
SYM 15.04 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.33%)
TELE 8.13 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.63%)
TPLP 9.87 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.41%)
TRG 58.76 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.89%)
WAVESAPP 9.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.12%)
WTL 1.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.52%)
YOUW 5.22 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.19%)
BR100 13,450 Increased By 112 (0.84%)
BR30 39,390 Increased By 82.3 (0.21%)
KSE100 131,949 Increased By 1262.4 (0.97%)
KSE30 40,388 Increased By 442.3 (1.11%)
Jul 05, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

India proposes retaliatory duties at WTO against US tariffs on autos

Reuters Published 05 Jul, 2025 01:28am

NEW DELHI: New Delhi has proposed retaliatory duties against the U.S. at the World Trade Organization, saying Washington’s 25% tariff on automobiles and some auto parts would affect $2.89 billion of India’s exports, according to an official notification.

“India reserves the right to suspend concessions or other obligations … that are substantially equivalent to the adverse effects of the measure to India’s trade,” the statement said.

According to the notification, the duty collected by the U.S. would amount to $725 million and New Delhi will impose an “equivalent amount of duty collected from products originating in the United States”.

India proposes counter duties against US, notice to WTO shows

India did not specify the tariff rate or which goods it would levy duties on.

India is trying to clinch a trade deal with Washington before a July 9 deadline set by U.S. President Donald Trump, after which he has threatened to impose a 26% tariff on all imported Indian goods.

India has signalled it is ready to slash its high tariff rates for the U.S. but has not conceded on Washington’s demands for opening up the agriculture and dairy sectors.

Donald Trump WTO US tariffs

Comments

200 characters

India proposes retaliatory duties at WTO against US tariffs on autos

China helped Pakistan with ‘live inputs’ in conflict with India, Indian Army deputy chief says

Azerbaijan commits $2bn investment in Pakistan

At least 8 dead after building collapses in Karachi’s Lyari area

Status-quo: Chishti suffers Supreme Court reversal in battle for TRG Pakistan control

Sazgar records ‘second-highest’ 4-wheeler sales in June 2025

30 Indian-sponsored terrorists killed in North Waziristan border infiltration attempt: ISPR

KSE-100 continues record run, gains further 1,262 points to close at fresh high

PM Shehbaz discusses trade, regional peace with Presidents of Turkiye, Iran, Uzbekistan

NDMA issues GLOF alert for GB, KP amid rising temperatures

Rupee lowers against US dollar

Read more stories