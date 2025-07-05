Six tourists die as vehicle falls into Neelum River

MUZAFFARABAD: Six tourists including five women died when their vehicle in which they were travelling fell into Neelum River in Azad Kashmir on Friday.

As there was no safety wall on the dilapidated mountainous road, the vehicle went off the road, rolled thousands of feet down the hill and fell into the river at Chilhana in Neelum Valley.

The tourists were travelling to Muzaffarabad from Neelum Valley. The actual reason for the horrible accident was yet to be established as the rescue operation was in progress.

SDMA teams have also rushed to the accident site and joined the operation.